WWE Smackdown results (5/9): Barnett’s live review of WWE Champion John Cena’s appearance, Damian Priest and LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for a shot at the WWE Women’s Title

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,342)

May 9, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

Damien Priest was shown on screen heading towards the ring. Bryon Saxton interrupted to ask him about his tag match tonight and four way match at Backlash. He said he just wanted to get his hands on Drew McIntyre, but he’s not going to complain about a US Title match. LA Knight approached and said he would put down anyone who got in his way on his path back to his US Title with a quickness. Priest and Knight argued about whether they would have a problem in tonight’s tag match. Knight told Priest he would have his back if he had his, and not to give him any reason to think otherwise. Knight then headed to the ring.

Knight was followed by Damien Priest. Nia Jax was shown walking backstage. She will face Jade Cargill later in the show. They were followed by Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Video highlights of Fatu taking out Priest and Knight from last week’s Smackdown.

1. LA Knight and Damien Priest vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa: Solo jumped Damien Priest to start the match. Priest collected himself and fought back with a series of strikes and a running elbow. He then dragged Solo to the corner and performed a tightrope cross body. Priest then wound up for a big lariat, but Solo ducked and rolled to the floor. Priest gave chase and took a leap off the steps and clobbered Solo with a lariat. Fatu got involved, and LA Knight hit a basement dropkick that sent him crashing off the announce table…[c]