AEW Collision rating for Thursday’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 382,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TBS and do not include Max streaming numbers. Saturday’s Collision episode also aired on TBS and averaged 341,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. One year earlier, the May 11, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 378,000 viewers with a 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic.