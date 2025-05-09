ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Gringo Loco in a Proving Ground match

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley Vox in a Pure Rules match

-ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Laynie Luck in a Proving Ground match

-Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Angelico and Serpentico

-Marina Shafir vs. Leila Grey

-Jay Lethal vs. Atlantis Jr.

Powell’s POV: ROH was pushed back to Friday due to Collision airing on Thursday. The show was taped on May 3, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey at Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are normally available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).