WWE Smackdown preview: The Backlash go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-WWE Champion John Cena appears
-Damian Priest and LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa
-Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
