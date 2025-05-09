What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The Backlash go-home show

May 9, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion John Cena appears

-Damian Priest and LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

-Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

