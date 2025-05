CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA announced the signings of Myla Grace and Harley Hudson on Friday. Read the official announcement regarding the signing of Grace here and the signing of Hudson here.

Powell’s POV: Grace is a native of Belfast, Ireland, while Hudson is from Liverpool, England. Grace and Hudson will work a match against one another that will air on the May 23 edition of Xplosion.