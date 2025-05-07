Action Wrestling “Se7en” results: Vetter’s review of Tim Bosby vs. Krule for the Action Title, 1 Called Manders vs. Darian Bengston for the WXW Title, Alex Kane vs. Joe Black, Slim J vs. Alan Angels

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Action Wrestling “Se7en”

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

April 25, 2025, in Tyrone, Georgia at Roger Spencer Community Center

This is the large pole barn they use as a training center, and the crowd was maybe 150. No new faces on this show — everyone is a regular on the indy scene.

* The show opened with footage of Big Dave winning a title in Tennessee’s TWE, only to lose it to Erron Wade. More footage aired of Tim Bosby retaining his Action Title, and also of Bosby invading New South in Alabama. (So, Action Wrestling is in a feud with promotions in adjacent states.) We then went to the venue, where Dylan Hales cut a heel promo as Tim Bosby showed off his title belt.

1. Slim J vs. Alan Angels. Slim J wore a black T-shirt today, and he’s the babyface; I’ve only seen him once since he left AEW. An intense lockup to open, and they appear to be roughly the same height and weight, and Slim J knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00, then he hit a huracanrana. They fought to the floor, where Angels shoved him head-first into the ring post and took control. In the ring, Angels hit a Lungblower at 3:30 and kept Slim J grounded. He applied a Rings of Saturn. Slim J hit a twisting Blockbuster move and they were both down. Slim J hit some clotheslines and was fired up. He hit a running Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 5;30.

Angels fired back with a half-nelson suplex but Slim J popped up and ripped off his T-shirt and unloaded some punches. Angels again applied a Halo Stretch (Rings of Saturn) on the mat, but Slim J got a foot on the ropes. Alan missed a moonsault. Slim J missed a moonsault. Angels hit a spin kick to the head. He went for the Angel’s Wings, but Slim J flipped him over, leaned back for added leverage, and got the flash pin! Angels was incredulous he lost there. A really good opener.

Slim J defeated Alan Angels at 7:40.

2. Jameson Shook vs. Kasey Owens vs. Bobby Flaco vs. Grayson Pierce in a four-way. Shook is the talent in this one; his looks are comparable to a young Sami Zayn. Flaco is the short, bald dork who is inexplicably popular; he hit a double missile dropkick as he entered the ring to open the match. Owens (think GCW’s Jimmy Lloyd) brawled with Pierce (think a young Shawn Michaels.) Shook hit a senton at 2:00 on Flaco. Kasey hit a snap suplex on Shook and tied up Jameson on the mat and he flexed and was booed. Owens and Pierce traded forearm strikes.

Flaco hit a tornado DDT on Owens at 4:30, then a top-rope missile dropkick on Owens for a nearfall. Shook hit a twisting suplex on Flaco for a nearfall. Pierce was short on a spin kick but Owens sold it anyway. Shook hit a Death Valley Driver. Flaco hit a top-rope doublestomp on Pierce. However, Owens shoved Flaco to the floor and covered the prone Pierce for the stolen pin. Good action.

Kasey Owens defeated Grayson Pierce, Jameson Shook, and Bobby Flaco in a four-way at 6:28.

3. “The Good Hand” Suge D and “The Wall” Tyler Stevens (w/Kasey Owens) vs. “Top Team” Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki for the Action Tag Team Titles. Again, Suge D is best known as “Pineapple Pete” during the AEW pandemic-era shows in Jacksonville. I’ve really been impressed with Lucas and Yaki lately. Suge D and Yaki opened. Top Team hit some quick team offense on Suge D, including stereo basement dropkicks at 2:00. Lucas hit a top-rope Blockbuster on Stevens at 3:30. Lucas got knocked to the floor, and the heels began working him over. Owens hit some cheap shot punches, too. In the ring, Stevens hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 5:00.

Stevens planted a boot in Lucas’ throat. Suge D hit a sliding dropkick as Lucas was tied in the Tree of Woe. Suge D hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 7:30. Yaki finally got a hot tag and he hit a springboard dropkick on Suge D at 9:00, then an enzuigiri. Yaki hit a flying stunner, catching Suge D’s head as Suge was standing on the apron, and they crashed to the floor. Back in the ring, Yaki hit a Canadian Destroyer on Suge D, then a clothesline for a nearfall, but Owens put Suge D’s foot on the ropes. Stevens hit a Burning Hammer on Yaki. Suge D rolled up and covered Lucas; Kasey held down Jay’s foot as he tried to kick out, allowing Suge D to get the tainted pin. Good action.

Suge D and “The Wall” Tyler Stevens defeated Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki to retain the Action Tag Team Titles at 11:12.

4. Alex Kane (w/The Good Hand) vs. Joe Black. They cautiously locked up and traded standing switches; they seem to be roughly the same height and size. They got on the apron at 2:00 and traded forearm strikes. Kane tried to hit a German Suplex, but Black clung to the top rope. Black hit a uranage onto the apron, and Kane crashed to the floor. Kane hit a splash on the apron at 4:30. Back in the ring, Kane nailed a spinebuster for a nearfall. They traded flying forearms, and Alex hit a German Suplex. Black hit his own German Suplex at 6:30. They got up and shoved their foreheads together as they growled at each other.

Black hit a missile dropkick and a running Meteora double knees for a nearfall. Kane hit a gut-wrench suplex and a Tiger Driver, then a release suplex for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Black hit a spinning back fist and a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Kane hit a German Suplex; Black hit one. These two really mirror each other. Kane hit some more German Suplexes. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 11:30.

Black hit a standing powerbomb and a German Suplex, then a short-arm clothesline for a visual pin, but Suge D pulled the ref to the floor! The ref threw out Suge D. However, it allowed Tyler Stevens to run in and hit Black. Kane stood up and ordered Stevens to the back! He doesn’t want their help! Kane then hit a spear for a believable nearfall at 15:00. Black hit a spear and pinned Kane. That was unexpectedly really good and hard-hitting.

Joe Black defeated Alex Kane at 15:29.

5. 1 Called Manders vs. Darian Bengston for the wXw World Title. This is the match I tuned in for. Manders won this Germany-based title just a few weeks ago. Bengston is really good; he had a really good ROH match against Robbie Eagles last year. Standing switches to open and they twisted each other’s left arm. Manders hit a shoulder tackle that sent Darian to the floor to regroup at 2:00. In the ring, Manders hit some chops. Darian tied up both arms on the mat. He snapped Manders’ right arm over the top rope at 4:30 and began targeting it. Manders dropped him gut-first on the top rope.

Manders hit a bodyslam at 6:30. Darian got a rollup for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops, but Manders sold the pain in his right arm with every blow he threw. Darian charged but Manders hit a clothesline and they were both down at 9:00. Darian hit a spin kick on the arm and a top-rope corkscrew splash. He again tied up Manders’ arm on the mat. Darian again charged but Manders hit another clothesline for a nearfall, but Darian got a hand on the ropes.

Darian tied up Manders in a pretzel on the mat at 12:00, but Manders escaped. Manders hit an Oklahoma Stampede (bulldog powerslam) for a believable nearfall. Manders dove through the ropes onto Darian! In the ring, Darian hit a clothesline for a nearfall and he tied up the left arm. Manders hit a clothesline that flipped Darian for the pin. That was every bit as good as I hoped for. I really wish the title had not been on the line, as I never once thought Darian was going to win… but the action was great.

1 Called Manders defeated Darian Bengston to retain the wXw World Title at 14:07.

6. Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hale) vs. Krule for the Action World Title. Bosby (think Jason Jordan) came out first; Krule got in the ring and they immediately brawled. Krule dove through the ropes onto Bosby and a bunch of students, and they brawled at ringside. Bosby ran the length of a platform and nailed a flying elbow drop on Krule. Of course, Krule sat up, and they continued to brawl. They got in the ring and we had a bell to officially begin at 3:15! Bosby hit a Stinger Splash and a back suplex. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Krule grabbed him by the throat; Bosby twisted his mask to escape, and he hit a German Suplex.

Krule hit a faceplant for a visual pin at 6:30, but Dylan pulled the ref to the floor (okay, this spot is now overdone this show.) They both got to their feet and traded punches and forearm strikes. Bosby hit a belly-to-belly suplex. Krule hit a chokeslam over his knee. Bosby hit an F5 slam for a visual pin but we had no ref! Big Dave came out of nowhere and struck Bosby! He swung his belt, but Bosby ducked, and he accidentally hit Krule! Krule got up and he chokeslammed Bosby for a nearfall at 10;30. Bosby hit a second-rope F5 slam for the pin. That was a good brawl.

Tim Bosby defeated Krule to retain the Action World Title at 12:15/official time of 9:00 even.

Final Thoughts: This was a very good six-match show that came in at just over two hours. Manders-Bengston was predictably good and earned best match. There is a really good core here of guys not known at all on the national stage of Bosby, Yaki, Lucas, Shook, and Bengston. (Some have appeared on AEW TV but aren’t really known.) I give the show a thumbs up.