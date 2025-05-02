ROH on HonorClub results (5/1): Robinson’s review of Red Velvet vs. La Catalina for the ROH Women’s TV Title, Leila Grey vs. Mina Shirakawa, SAP vs. The Frat House

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 114)

Taped

Streamed May 1, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a recap of Bandido’s first ROH Championship defense against Dralistico from Collision.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The end of the video package had a shot of Bandido holding up the title belt while the crowd chanted “AEW, AEW”. It still feels really disingenuous to call ROH a separate company when it’s very clearly just a developmental system.

1. Leila Grey vs. Mina Shirakawa. During the entrance of Grey, there was a little recap of Grey and Top Flight having a fallout recently. As the ladies locked up, Riccaboni sold us on Double or Nothing, and some of the competitors in the ROH Women’s Pure Rules Tournament coming up. The ladies exchanged some drop toeholds and missed clotheslines. Grey hit a waist lock slam and got a rollup for a two count. Grey hit a running sling blade and a running blockbuster for a two count, mostly because she stopped to shake her chest before the cover.

The wrestlers exchanged forearms in the middle until Mina hit a springboard kick for a one count. Mina hit a stump puller on the knee of Grey and then locked in a Figure Four, but Grey got to the ropes quickly. Mina hit a rolling forearm to the back and went up top and hit a sling blade off the top for a two count. Mina called for the end and kicked out the knee of Grey. Grey avoided a charge and hit a shotgun dropkick, and tried a butterfly move. Mina blocked it and locked in the Figure Four again. Grey fought and struggled, but Mina rolled her back into the middle and bridged up and got the tap out.

Mina Shirakawa defeated Leila Grey by submission.

After the match, Mina pulled Grey up, and then they shook hands and hugged.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fine match, nothing special, but Grey is definitely showing improvement in her in-ring work.

A recap aired of MxM Collection, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson mugging The Von Erichs and “Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara two weeks ago…

2. Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Maden vs. Rosario Grillo, Kameron Russell, and Allen Russell. No televised entrance for the enhancement trio. “Johnny TV” chanted from the crowd, and MxM got boos by having Mansoor start the match. Madden immediately got tagged in and overpowered Grillo, who tried a single leg, but he just got picked up and tossed around. Allen tagged in and tried to blindside Madden, but it didn’t work, and he just ate a standing leg lariat. Madden chopped the chest of Allen and tagged in TV. TV held Allen so Mansoor could chop him and stomp on his foot. Madden back in, and he hit a double axe handle to the back.

Madden hit a throat thrust and then MxM hit some running strikes in the corner, and then their pose combo with the dropkick and hip attack, but after the posing, it only got them a two count. TV and Madden hit a high-low combo that got a two count on Allen. TV went up top and missed a 450 and Allen got a high knee for a double down. Kameron got the hot tag and hit some strikes and dropkicks. He tried to dive at Madden, but he got caught, still in the ropes, and Mansoor hit a double stomp on him while Madden held him. TV and Mansoor cleared the other two from the ring, and Madden hit Allen with a chokeslam. Kameron got the “Super High Gloss Centerfold” and all three men pinned Kameron while looking “sexy” down the barrel of the camera. Ref Aubrey had no qualms about doing the pose when she raised their hands.

Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Maden defeated Rosario Grillo, Kameron Russell, and Allen Russell by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A squash trios match. MxM and TV work well together, and their double and triple team moves are fun.

A recap aired on the confrontation between Red Velvet and La Catalina from last week…

3. Red Velvet vs. La Catalina for the ROH Women’s TV Championship. Velvet danced instead of giving the Code of Honor, and Catalina just grabbed her hand and shook it. Catalina hit an early wrist lock takeover. “Catalina,” chanted the crowd as Velvet locked in a headlock, but Catalina rolled through and got a two count. Later, Catalina hit a pair of sling blades and a hip attack in the corner. Catalina hit a bridging fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Catalina hit another hip attack against the ropes. Catalina hit a pedigree in the middle of the ring and got a two count. Velvet hit a drop toe hold into the ropes and hit double knees to the back of the head.

Velvet hit her Stir It Up kick for a two count, and Velvet’s eyes went wide. Velvet put Catalina on the top turnbuckle, but Catalina fought her off. Catalina hit a shotgun dropkick off the top. Catalina hit her electric chair as the crowd chanted her name. Catalina wearily climbed to the top, but Velvet cut her off. The women fought on top until Velvet was able to hit a superplex. Velvet hit a standing dragon screw and then locked in a loose half crab but Catalina got the ropes. Velvet locked in the half crab again, this time much tighter, and got the tap out as Velvet was going to grab at the ropes.

Red Velvet defeated La Catalina by submission to retain the ROH Women’s TV Title.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The ending was botched a bit at the end with Catalina tapping too early. That’s a minor gripe about what was a very good match otherwise. It wasn’t quite PPV worthy, but television main event worth for sure.

4. “The Frat House” Griff Garrison and Cole Karter (w/Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance, two pledges) vs. “SAP” Angelico and Serpentico. The pledges played beer pong during the entrance, and when they missed, they got chopped and beat up, and didn’t make it to the ring. Frat House threw the contents of their solo cups into the face of SAP instead of doing the code of honor. SAP ended up getting the better of it, though, and stomped both Frat House members in the corner.

Later, all of Frat House mugged Serpentico in the corner as Angelico argued with the ref about it. Frat House hit a double suplex for a two count. As Angelico argued with the ref again, Karter was choking Serpentico. Frat House hit a corner splash and a corner running boot, and then a Karter dropkick for a two count. Garrison threw Serpentico to the floor, and Vance and Jameson stomped on him. Back in the ring, Garrison got two different two counts on Serpentico and then locked in a chinlock. Serpentico hit his corner head-scissors and then flipped out of a suplex and got the hot tag to Angelico.

Angelico hit kicks and hit a step-up clothesline. Angelico hit his rewind kick on Karter for a two count. Angelico hit a back suplex and Sperntico hit a Swanton off the top, but before he could cover, Garrison cut him off. Angelico and Garrison did the double crossbody spot and hit hard! Jameson got on the apron and distracted the ref as Vance pulled Serpentico out, threw him into the barricade, and back to Karter, who hit a spin-out DDT for the pinfall.

“The Frat House” Griff Garrison and Cole Karter defeated “SAP” Angelico and Serpentico by pinfall.

After the match, Frat House continued the beatdown and tried to steal the mask of Serpentico. Bandido made his entrance, wearing his title belt, to make the save. Bandido took out all the members of the Frat House one by one like a good action hero should. Bandido helped up SAP as the crowd chanted for him to end the show…