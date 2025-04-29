Former AEW broadcaster plays a prominent role in an explosive Netflix documentary

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW broadcast team member Jenn Sterger is heavily featured in the forthcoming Netflix documentary “The Fall of Favre” on former NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Sterger recalls Favre sending her suggestive text messages and voicemails in 2010 when she worked as a sideline reporter for the New York Jets. The documentary will premiere on Netflix on May 20. Check out the documentary below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Sterger also accused Favre of sending her photos of his genitalia. Favre confessed to leaving her voicemails, yet denied sending photos. An NFL investigation ruled that there was not enough evidence that Favre sent the photos, and he was fined a mere $50,000 for not cooperating with the league’s investigation.

Sterger had a brief run as a backstage interviewer with AEW in 2019. Sterger’s other pro wrestling connection is that she and CJ Perry (a/k/a Lana) were part of the “FSU Cowgirls” group that gained attention while attending Florida State University football games back in 2005.