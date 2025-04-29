AEW Collision rating for the Playoff Palooza show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 707,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. Obviously, airing after an NBA playoff game on Saturday provided a big boost to Collision’s numbers. The previous week’s Collision episode averaged 353,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating for a Thursday edition. One year earlier, the April 27, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 621,000 viewers with a 0.21 in the 18-49 demographic for a show that had an NBA playoff game as a lead-in.