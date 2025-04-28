Wrestling Open RI “Episode 5 – Minefield” results (4/28): Vetter’s review of Ryan Clancy vs. Bryce Donovan for the Wrestling Open Championship, DJ Powers vs. Ichiban, Paris Van Dale vs. Liviyah

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 5 – Minefield”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

April 28, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events, so they are planning to run two shows a week indefinitely. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, Anthony Greene, TJ Crawford, and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show. The attendance was maybe 80-100.

1. CPA vs. Giorgio Lawrence in a spotlight match. TJ Crawford and ref Robinson provided commentary for this one. Kickboxing specialist Lawrence hit a series of kicks and kept the wrestling accountant grounded early on. He hit a back suplex at 3:00 for a nearfall, and the crowd rallied for CPA. CPA hit his 1099 (comedy 619), and he barely grazed Giorgio on a missile dropkick. CPA went for the Numbers Cruncher (DVD), but Lawrence escaped. CPA again went for a missile dropkick, but Giorgio caught him with a roundhouse kick to the chest to get the pin. A mild upset, as CPA is the established vet.

Giorgio Lawrence defeated CPA at 4:57.

2. RJ Rude and Rex Lawless vs. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz in a best-of-three-falls match. Rude sang “Higher” by Creed on his way to the ring. These two teams have each one a match in recent weeks, so this is a third round. Rex and short-haired Vecchio opened, and Lawless has a massive size advantage. RJ then battled long-haired Ortiz. The heels extensively worked over Vecchio. RJ got on the mic and sang while he stomped. Anthony tried to tag out, but Rex yanked Ortiz off the apron. Rude hit a Lungblower to pin Vecchio at 8:15. The heels kept working over Vecchio without a real break.

Ortiz finally got a hot tag and he hit a springboard tornado DDT on Rude. Rex accidentally speared Rude! Vecchio hit a top-rope Blockbuster to pin Rude at 11:24 to tie it at 1-1. In a nice spot, Rex held both kids in his arms, and Rude hit a clothesline on one for a nearfall at 13:00. Vecchio got a rollup on Rex for a nearfall. The Shooter Boys hit a team powerbomb on Rex for the pin! Good action.

Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz defeated Rex Lawless and RJ Rude in a best-of-three-falls match at 14:33.

3. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Brett Mettro. I’m pretty sure these two just fought as well. Mettro again has Ultimate Warrior-style face paint, and he shoved BRG to the mat. Basic action early on. BRG hit some running back elbows in the corner at 3:30. He tried some clotheslines but Mettro was only staggered. Mettro hit a nice delayed vertical suplex. Mettro hit some running splashes in the corner, and he flipped BRG off the top rope to the mat and he was fired up. He hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 6:00. BRG hit a buzzsaw kick and an Unprettier faceplant for the clean pin. I always say that sometimes the heel needs to win clean simply because they are the better wrestler.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Brett Mettro at 6:31.

4. JGeorge vs. Bobby Orlando. JGeorge has the filmmaker gimmick; I admittedly am not a fan. Orlando is feuding with Ray Jaz, so let’s see if he shows up in this one. Bobby hit a back suplex at 1:30 and a jumping knee to the sternum. JGeorge hit a back suplex and tied up Orlando on the mat and stomped on him, keeping Bobby grounded. Orlando hit an Athena-style flying stunner off the ropes for the pin. Fairly basic but fine; the right man won.

Bobby Orlando defeated JGeorge at 5:46.

* Orlando got on the mic and said he loves coming here because of these awesome fans. However, he is still upset with former tag partner Bryce Donovan. Like last week, he vowed he would be watching the main event closely. (I’m wondering if he will turn heel and help Bryce win the title? The storyline indicates he’ll do ‘the right thing’ and stop Bryce…)

* A Swipe Right highlight package aired. Brad Baylor then came out and he wore his Wrestling Open Tag Team Title belt; no sign of Ricky Smokes. He said that Waves & Curls will only get a title shot if Jaylen Brandyn can beat him. Jaylen came out; no sign of Traevon Jordan.

5. Brad Baylor vs. Jaylen Brandyn. Baylor easily shoved the shorter Jaylen to the mat to open and took control. Baylor has some athletic tape on his right shoulder. He hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 2:30. Jaylen hit some clotheslines. Baylor raked the eyes, hit a twisting neckbreaker, and got the tainted pin! I didn’t expect that!

Brad Baylor defeated Jaylen Brandyn at 4:48.

* Brad was going to keep beating up Jaylen, but the Shooter Boys came in for the save!

6. Paris Van Dale vs. Liviyah. Liviyah is undefeated in these RI shows; I think this is PVD’s Wrestling Open: RI debut. They locked up and are about the same height and weight (I’d put them both at 5’6″ so a bit above average.) Liviyah hit a snap suplex and a missile dropkick. Paris hit some loud chops and whipped Liviyah into the corner, with Liviyah selling pain in her lower back. PVD hit a Lungblower move to the jaw for a nearfall at 3:30 and an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a Lungblower to the back at 5:00, then some clotheslines and a spear. She went for her Eye of the Hurricane, but PVD bailed to the floor. Liviyah followed and they fought at ringside. Paris shoved Livyah into the ring post, then ducked back into the ring before the ten-count to win!

Paris Van Dale defeated Liviyah via count-out at 6:32.

7. Brando Lee vs. Jariel Rivera. Both guys are fairly new but are both on good streaks here (at least in terms of quality of matches, even if they aren’t racking up wins.) Brando hit some deep armdrags and a dropkick early on, then a huracanrana. Rivera tossed Lee onto the bottom turnbuckle, with Lee falling to the floor. Back in the ring, Jariel was in charge and hit a vertical suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Lee hit a Sunset Flip Bomb, and they were both down. Lee hit a rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 6:00. Jariel went for a Bulldog Powerslam, but Lee held on and rolled through it and got a pin out of nowhere! Good action.

Brando Lee defeated Jariel Rivera at 6:23.

8. Ichiban vs. DJ Powers. This should be really good. Good reversals on the mat to open, and Ichiban hit some quick armdrags. He backed Powers into a corner and hit his “one!” punches, a flying clothesline, and a guillotine leg drop at 2:30. DJ dropped Ichiban gut-first on the top rope and took control. He hit a standing neckbreaker and tied up Ichiban around the waist and we’ve reached the 5:00 mark, and I’m starting to think we’re going to a time-limit draw. Ichiban hit a top-rope flying chop and was fired up. Ichiban hit a springboard-back-elbow and a superkick for a nearfall at 7:30, and they were both down. Powers ran shoulder-first into the ring post. DJ Powers hit a frogsplash for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Ichiban hit a springboard guillotine leg drop for the pin. (This was announced as having a 10-minute time limit, but the official time acknowledged it went past that. Oh well!)

Ichiban defeated DJ Powers at 10:05.

* Next week will feature a four-way of Ichiban vs. Gal vs. DJ Powers vs. Bobby Orlando. Lauren St. James then interviewed Anthony Greene, who said that will be a No. 1 contender’s match. We then had a video package for the main event!

9. Ryan Clancy vs. Bryce Donovan (w/Mark Sterling) for the Wrestling Open Title. I’m very intrigued to see how this one concludes, as this has been a well-built storyline for quite a long time. Bryce rolled to the floor and stalled at the bell. In the ring, Donovan hit some stomps. Clancy hit some punches in the corner. Bryce hit a hard clothesline at 4:30 and made a cocky one-footed cover, then he hit a bodyslam. Sterling choked Ryan in the ropes. Clancy hit a DDT at 7:30, then some European Uppercuts. Donovan set up for a chokeslam, but Ryan avoided it, and Clancy hit a Russian Leg Sweep. Donovan nailed the chokeslam for a believable nearfall at 9:30.

Bryce accidentally crashed into Sterling! Clancy hit a running knee, then he applied a Sharpshooter at 11:00! Clancy got pushed into the ref, and she was down! Sterling jumped in and hit a low blow uppercut. Brando Lee ran in! However, Jariel Rivera jumped in and beat up Lee. “VSK” Vinne Scalise hit a brainbuster on Lee. VSK got zip-ties and tied Ryan’s hands behind his back, while Jariel removed a corner pad, and the heels all beat down on Clancy. The Shooter Boys ran into the ring at 14:30 to a nice pop. Clancy hit a dropkick, and his hands became free upon landing. Clancy hit a second-dropkick. A new ref ran in, but Sterling pulled him to the floor and punched him at 16:30. Clancy hit a dropkick on Sterling.

Clancy crashed into the exposed turnbuckle! Bryce hit a chokeslam and the crowd popped as Clancy kicked out of a believable nearfall! Bryce grabbed the title belt, but this finally brought out Bobby Orlando! (The thing is, we knew this match wasn’t ending until Bobby came out.) Bobby and Bryce shoved each other and Bobby accidentally(?) hit Clancy with the title belt! Bryce immediately covered Clancy for the pin! New champion! “This is the ultimate tragedy; this is the ultimate indignity,” Crockett said.

Bryce Donovan defeated Ryan Clancy to win the Wrestling Open Heavyweight Title at 18:58.

* Bobby apologized and helped Clancy to his feet, but Ryan angrily shoved him to the mat and left. Orlando looked distraught. The crowd chanted, “Not your fault!” at the beloved Bobby.

Final Thoughts: A very good main event, and even though the puzzle pieces have been laid out for months, I somehow was still shocked we had a title change here. The Ichiban-Powers match takes second, and even though it was short, Baylor-Brandyn takes third. Lee-Jariel had a good little match too.

The crowd did seem a bit bigger than last week, and I’d like to think a marquee main event brought a few more fans out. These shows continue to be the place to be seen — it’s nice to have top wrestlers like TJ Crawford and Anthony Greene join commentary and be there, even when they don’t have matches.