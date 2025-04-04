WXW “We Love Wrestling 67” results (3/22): Vetter’s review of “Big Bucks” Norman Harras and Alex Duke vs. Axel Tischer and Fast Time Moodo for the WXW Tag Titles, Oskar Leube vs. 1 Called Manders

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WXW “We Love Wrestling 67”

March 22, 2025 in Leipzig, Germany at Hellraiser

Released April 2, 2025 via TrillerTV+

I watched and reviewed show No. 66, which aired live. The lighting over the ring is really good and the crowd was maybe 400-500. Again, the ring announcer speaks German, but we DO have English commentary. I love that they have a match clock in the lower left corner of the screen.

1. Elijah Blum vs. Thomas Shire. They jawed at each other and finally locked up at 1:00. While he’s not as round, Shire makes me think of WWE-era Trevor Murdoch. Blum hit a missile dropkick and a clothesline in the corner. He came off the ropes, but Shire caught him with a European Uppercut at 4:30. Shire unloaded a series of blows in the corner. Blum hit a running shotgun dropkick. They traded multiple Mafia Kicks, and Blum hit a crossbody block, then a twisting neckbreaker at 7:00. Blum nailed a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. He hit a double-underhook twisting neckbreaker for the pin. A really good opener.

Elijah Blum defeated Thomas Shire at 8:56.

2. Zoltan vs. Yuto Nakashima. I’ve seen the young Hungarian native Zoltan before (Nick Wayne is a really good comparison.) I’m still wondering how long NJPW waits to bring Yuto and Oskar Leube home. Yuto unloaded some blows early and was in charge. Zoltan came off the ropes but Yuto nailed him with a kick to the sternum. Yuto hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 3:00. Zoltan hit some paintbrush slaps to the face, but Yuto caught him with a kick. Yuto picked him up at a two-count! He then hit a delayed vertical suplex and repeatedly punched him. The ref pulled Yuto off Zoltan and stopped the match! The crowd booed Yuto for being so vicious.

Yuto Nakashima defeated Zoltan via ref stoppage at 4:47.

* Backstage, Hektor Invictus started to speak about his loss a day earlier. Joseph Fenech Jr. told him to leave because this locker room was for winners. They agreed to have a match! So, we have a singles match next, right? Not so fast…

3. Joseph Fenech Jr. (w/Robin Christopher Fohrwerk) vs. Hektor Invictus vs. Anil Marik for the wXw Shotgun Title. Again, Fenech Jr. makes me think of Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. The commentator said it appears that neither Invictus nor Fenech Jr. knew in advance that Fohrwerk was putting his other client (Marik!) in this match to make it a three-way. Anil and Fenech circled Invictus and this was a two-on-one beat down. Invictus hit a backbody drop at 5:00 and hit clotheslines in opposite corners on each heel, then a spinebuster on Anil for a nearfall. Anil hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. Anil tried to cover Fenech! Fenech was livid and he yelled at Anil and Fohrwerk! Fenech grabbed Anil, hit a DDT out of the ropes, and scored the pin. Intriguing angle.

Joseph Fenech Jr. defeated Hektor Invictus and Anil Marik to the wXw Shotgun Title at 7:15.

* Alex Duke and Norman Harras, the tag team champions, cut a backstage promo in German. Because this didn’t air live, they added subtitles on the bottom of the screen.

4. Sorani vs. Robert Dreissker. I’ve noted that Dreissker has the size and shape of Scott Norton. Sorani is of Middle East heritage; he’s bald with a dark, thick beard. Dreissker hit a bodyslam and a splash to the mat for a nearfall. They briefly brawled on the floor. In the ring, Sorani stomped on Dreissker. Robert hit some hard clotheslines, then a snap suplex at 4:00 and a splash in the corner, then a crossbody block for a nearfall. Dreissker hit a fallaway slam and a Vader Bomb for the pin. Solid match; more one-sided than I expected but the winner was never in doubt.

Robert Dreissker defeated Sorani at 5:37.

* “Young Blood” Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima jumped in the ring and attacked Dreissker! The commentator said Dreissker’s teammate, Marc Empire, is not in the building. “This is an absolutely despicable display!” he shouted. The crowd booed the youngsters.

5. Mike D Vecchio vs. Aigle Blanc for the wXw European Title. Masked French star Blanc is definitely a top-10 European wrestler. I’ve said this before, but with the long blond hair coming from under his mask, he could easily be Matt Riddle, as they have similar physiques. I also have the Belgium star D Vecchio as a top-10 talent; I always compare him to Brian Cage for being so agile for having such muscle mass. Yes, this match is the reason I tuned in. They traded quick reversals and armdrags at the bell and twisted each other’s left arm. D Vecchio slammed him at 2:30, and Blanc rolled to the floor to regroup, and this crowd was hot. In the ring, Blanc hit some headscissors and drove Mike’s head to the mat. He missed a 450 Splash. D Vecchio hit a top-rope flying clothesline at 5:00, then a sideslam for a nearfall.

D Vecchio nailed a Bulldog Powerslam and a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 7:00. Aigle hit a DDT onto the ring apron, then a moonsault to the floor on D Vecchio at 9:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. This has been as good as expected. Mike tried a dive over the top rope but got caught up by his ankles; Aigle did a good job catching him. In the ring, Mike hit a decapitating clothesline and they were both down. Blanc hit a top-rope release suplex to the mat for a nearfall at 12:00. Blanc caught D Vecchio and hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall! He argued with the ref and was slightly booed! They fought on the top rope. D Vecchio nailed a Poison Rana at 14:30! He nailed a top-rope Shooting Star Press for the pin. That was really good.

Mike D Vecchio defeated Aigle Blanc to retain the wXw European Title at 14:45.

6. Ahura vs. Nick Schreier. Ahura made it to the finals of this year’s 16 Carat Gold tournament; until he dyed his hair blond, he looked like a younger, thinner Damian Sandow. Schreier is a plucky young kid but always seems to lose here. They traded offense in a knuckle lock, and Nick worked the left arm. Ahura hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. He hit a springboard dropkick, then a springboard forearm for a nearfall. Schreier fired up and hit some forearm strikes and a flying forearm at 6:00. He hit an enzuigiri, then a pop-up dropkick. He hit a stunner off the second rope, and the crowd was behind the youngster, and Nick hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 8:30. Ahura hit a standing powerbomb, then a powerbomb against the ropes, then a clothesline. He put Nick on his shoulders and hit his twisting suplex to the mat for the pin. Entertaining; Ahura gave the kid plenty of offense.

Ahura defeated Nick Schreier at 9:40.

* In a backstage interview, Fast Time Moodo and Axel Tischer are happy to be back here. (More German with English subtitles). They vowed they are going to win the tag titles tonight!

* Back to the venue, Oskar Leube stormed to the ring and got on the mic and spoke in German, but again, we have subtitles. He berated the fans for not respecting him.

7. Oskar Leube vs. 1 Called Manders. This should be hard-hitting! They immediately traded punches and forearm strikes. They fought to the floor and continued to trade chops and punches. Oskar shoved Manders back-first into the ring post at 3:00 and they got back in the ring, with Oskar stomping on Manders and keeping him grounded. Leube hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 5:30. Manders hit some chops; Leube bit Manders on the forehead, so Manders bit Oskar’s fingers. Manders hit a flying shoulder tackle and they were both down at 7:30. Manders hit a clothesline in the corner, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Leube applied a standing sleeper, then he hit a standing powerslam for a nearfall. Manders nailed a decapitating clothesline for the pin! Good match.

1 Called Manders defeated Oskar Leube at 10:40.

8. Metehan vs. Laurance Roman. Again, Metehan competed in NXT-Uk as “Teoman.” He has short black hair and a thick mustache. Roman is a short, bald man who won the 2024 16 Carat Gold. Quick reversals on the mat, and Metehan hit a basement dropkick at 1:30. Roman hit a snap suplex and he tied up Metehan on the mat. Metehan hit a handspring-back-elbow and a uranage for a nearfall at 6:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Metahan hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 8:00. Roman hit his swinging face-first slam to the mat for a believable nearfall; I’ve seen him use that as a finisher, and he was surprised he didn’t win there. They hit each other some more until they both collapsed. Metehan hit a top-rope dropkick, then a Tiger Driver for the pin! That’s a mild upset!

Metehan defeated Laurance Roman at 11:09.

9. “Big Bucks” Norman Harras and Alex Duke vs. Axel Tischer and Fast Time Moodo for the wXw Tag Team Titles. Duke and Tischer opened. Tischer tied up Harras’ fingers and wrists. Moodo (think 2004-era Michael Shane) entered at 2:00 and he kept Harras grounded. Tischer repeatedly punched Duke on the floor, while Moodo was also beating up Harras on the floor. In the ring, Harras hit a spear on Tischer for a nearfall at 5:30. Duke hit a clothesline on Axel and they kept him in their corner. Tischer finally hit a leg lariat on Harras at 9:30, then a German Suplex on Duke. Moodo got the hot tag and he unloaded roundhouse kicks on both heels.

Moodo hit a pumphandle powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Tischer hit a plancha to the floor, and Moodo hit a dive through the ropes onto both heels. In the ring, Tischer hit a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall. This crowd was insanely hot. Tischer hit a German Suplex on Duke, but he didn’t realize Duke made a blind tag. Duke hit a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a believable nearfall at 13:30. Tischer hit a Death Valley Driver on Harras; Moodo made the cover and got a believable nearfall! The heels hit a low blow on Axel, then a team powerbomb for the pin. The commentator shouted that this was a “highway robbery!”

Norman Harras and Alex Duke defeated Axel Tischer and Fast Time Moodo to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles at 15:13.

Final Thoughts: There is so much talent on these shows, and Manders has been absolutely a star on his European tour this winter. I’ll go with Blanc-D Vecchio for the best match. That was a really entertaining tag match main event and that earned second-best. I’ll go with that hard-hitting Manders-Leube match for third.

My complaints are few. No women’s match; they have 3-4 really talented women and it’s too bad none were present today. Many of the early matches were solid but there was no doubt who was winning.