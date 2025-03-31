GCW “Amerikaz Most Wanted” results (3/30): Vetter’s review of Masha Slamovich vs. Blake Christian vs. Caleb Konley vs. Jimmy Lloyd for the JCW Title, Megan Bayne vs. Zayda Steel

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

GCW “Amerikaz Most Wanted”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

March 30, 2025 in Sauget, Illinois at Pop’s Nightclub

This club is located in suburban St. Louis and GCW has run several shows here in the past. Lighting here is good. The crowd was maybe 150. Nick Maniwa and Emil Jay provided commentary.

* The show opened with footage of Violence is Forever assaulting Alec Price and Cole Radrick before their match, then ViF winning the tag title belts.

1. Davey Bang, August Matthews, Brooke Havok, and Alec Price vs. Dan the Dad and Kody Lane and “The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche in an eight-person tag. Price and Cole Radrick were slated to face The New Guys in a tag title match, but with Cole’s injury, that has been changed to this bout. Matthews and Bosche opened. Emil immediately noted Radrick’s injury (I read on Twitter it was an ACL tear.) Brooke hit a DDT. She locked up with Kody but he is significantly bigger than she is, and he suplexed her and hit a senton for a nearfall at 2:30. Dan the Dad and Alec Price traded standing switches; Price stole the cup of coffee and drank it, and got booed!

In a funny spot, August went to the top rope, but Dan ordered him to get down, and August reluctantly came down. Dan hit a series of chops on BandM. Kody got a hot tag at 6:00 and he hit a Lionsault on August, then a slingshot senton on August, then a Buckle Bomb. Dan hit a top-rope crossbody block. Price hit a Blockbuster for a nearfall. Brooke teased a dive to the floor, but instead she pushed Dan into the ring, where she hit a running neckbreaker and a corkscrew senton at 8:30. The New Guys hit a team DVD on Brooke for a nearfall. Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Stanley, but Kody made the save. Kody hit a DVD on Bang at 10:00. Price nailed a dive to the floor. In the ring, Price hit his springboard 720 DDT to pin Kody. A fun match.

Davey Bang, August Matthews, Brooke Havok, and Alec Price defeated Dan the Dad, Kody Lane, Scott Stanley, and Jake Bosche at 10:41.

2. Megan Bayne vs. Zayda Steel. Yeah, this was the reason to tune in; who knows when this match could happen again, now that Bayne is in AEW, while Steel has a WWE ID contract. Megan is about 5’11” and she towers over Zayda; she’s clearly much stronger as well. Zayda immediately hit several forearm strikes, but Megan knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Bayne slammed her to the mat, and she hit a butterfly suplex at 1:30, so Steel went to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Zayda hit a Lungblower to the chest at 4:00, and she mounted and repeatedly punched Bayne. Bayne hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex. Emil noted there are “a lot of juggalos in the building.”

Megan hit an overhead release belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. Zayda hit a Canadian Destroyer and a dive to the floor, with them both crashing onto the hard floor at 6:00. Bayne nailed a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. They messed up on a planned spot and kept going; very happy I didn’t hear a single “you f—ed up” taunt.) Megan set up for a Tombstone Piledriver but Zayda got a rollup for a nearfall. Bayne hit a leaping clothesline, then she nailed the Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. Good match, and it’s too bad they had that one awkward exchange.

Megan Bayne defeated Zayda Steel at 9:20.

* A video aired of Juggalo Championship Wrestling. We are having an “official JCW match next.” (I honestly didn’t know JCW was still a thing.)

3. The Wraith and “The New Backseat Boys” Tommy Grayson and JP Grayson vs. Dani Mo and “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo the Clown and Ruffo the Clown. UGH. The Wraith wore a loose red outfit, head to toe, with a black mask, making me think of former Chikara wrestler Jigsaw. The clowns are one of the reasons I completely stopped watching NWA; I just don’t enjoy their brand of humor. (Geez, they have a talent like Dani here and they didn’t give her a singles match against Brooke Havok?) Everyone brawled. The clowns hit the Backseat Boys with their tie, which is as thick as a strap. Dani got a hot tag at 3:00 and hit a DDT on Tommy Grayson.

This feels like an NWA match, in that it is going at two-thirds speed. The heels worked over Dani. She hit a top-rope crossbody block on the Backseat Boys at 6:00, and she tagged in one of the clowns, who hit his opponents with a rubber chicken. This was all so juvenile. I really dislike the JCW guy on commentary, too. The Wraith hit a powerbomb on Dani. A clown sprayed water on the heels, and he popped a balloon in the face of a heel. The clowns hit a doublestomp-and-sideslam combo and got the pin on the Backseat Boys. Just not for me.

Dani Mo, Yabo the Clown, and Ruffo the Clown defeated The Wraith, Tommy Grayson, and JP Grayson at 7:38.

* Emil returned to the booth as the JCW commentator left, saying Cole has suffered a career-threatening injury. We then saw a video of Cole Radrick, who was walking on crutches. He acknowledged he has torn his ACL and will have surgery later this week, and will be out anywhere from seven to nine months. Really unfortunate timing, as he has slimmed down and was really having some good matches with Price.

4. Mance Warner vs. Gary Jay. Well, this should be a brawl! Jay is the red-headed version of Brodie Lee, with his wild, untamed hair. They locked up and traded LOUD, hard chops. They went to the floor and traded more chops. They sat down in chairs opposite each other and traded punches at 5:30, and they traded blows on the stage. Mance hit a piledriver on the stage, and they were both down at 7:00. Mance got into the ring and demanded the ref count Jay out, but Gary got back in before the count-out. Gary hit a Death Valley Driver. Mance hit a pop-up headbutt and got a nearfall at 10:30. Mance chokeslammed Gary through a door in the corner for a nearfall. They got up and traded more hard chops and open-hand slaps. Jay hit a top-rope superplex at 15:00 and they were both down. Mance got up first, hit a running knee to the side of the head, and scored the pin. Really hard-hitting.

Mance Warner defeated Gary Jay at 15:40.

* A video package aired of Otis and Atticus Cogar and their feud with Fuego Del Sol and Sam Stackhouse.

5. Masha Slamovich vs. Caleb Konley vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Blake Christian in a four-way for the Jersey Championship Wrestling American title. Blake and Masha were advertised in a singles match, so this also had been changed. This feels like an excuse for everyone to interact but Jimmy to eat the pin. Jimmy hit a running neckbreaker on Konley. Konley hit a Slingshot splash. Emil noted that Willie Mack was slated for this show but had travel issues. Masha and Blake traded offense in the ring, then Blake hit some dives through the ropes onto the guys. Christian choked Masha in the ropes at 2:00, then a backbreaker over the knee and bent her in half.

Masha hit a spin kick on Lloyd, then a Helluva Kick on Blake; she tried a pin on each man. Caleb got back in the ring and he hit a backbreaker over the knee on her, then a Flatliner. Blake hit a rolling DVD and a standing moonsault on Masha at 4:30. Blake dove onto Jimmy, who was holding a door. In the ring, Masha applied a rear-naked choke on Blake; Konley flipped himself, Masha and Blake onto Jimmy on the table in the ring at 7:00! OUCH! Blake hit a Pele Kick. He went for a moonsault, but Jimmy caught him with a kick. Blake hit an awkward mid-ring Spanish Fly on Caleb, then a flip dive to the floor on Jimmy. Caleb hit a Michinoku Driver on Blake for a nearfall at 9:00.

The crowd has been quiet but I’ve really liked this one. Blake hit a top-rope superplex on Masha and he rolled into a submission hold, cranking back on her neck. Jimmy hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Blake, but Caleb hit a top-rope doublestomp on Jimmy. JImmy hit a swinging piledriver on Caleb, but Masha immediately put Jimmy in a rear-naked choke, and Jimmy tapped out. Fun match.

Masha Slamovich defeated Caleb Konley, Jimmy Lloyd, and Blake Christian in a four-way to retain the Jersey Championship Wrestling Title at 10:25.

* Atticus Cogar came to the ring. His match against Fuego Del Sol in Las Vegas is a loser-leave-GCW match. Fuego came to the ring and said Cogar doesn’t care about GCW, he only cares about himself. “This place isn’t big enough for the both of us,” Fuego said to him. Otis Cogar attacked Fuego from behind. Sam Stackhouse came to the ring. Atticus and Fuego brawled to the back, while our next match was underway!

6. Sam Stackhouse vs. Otis Cogar. They brawled at ringside, and the 400+ pound Sam shoved Otis into the ring post, and Otis was already bleeding. They got in the ring and we had a bell at 1:14 to officially begin. Boards filled with light tubes were brought to the ring; this isn’t my preferred style of action, as they took turns whacking each other with light tubes. Otis powerbombed him onto a light tube bridge for a nearfall at 10:00. Otis WHIPPED a chair at Sam’s unprotected head and got the pin. Gross and far too violent for my tastes. Sam’s back was all bloody, but as I noted, I hate those blows to the head far more than a few cuts to the back.

Otis Cogar defeated Sam Stackhouse at 10:36/official time of 9:22.

* Fuego returned to the ring and again demanded a “loser leave GCW match.” Atticus took the mic. The match has now been elevated to Fuego’s mask vs. Cogar’s career!!

7. Effy vs. Dr. Redacted for the GCW World Title. Redacted brought gusset plates to the ring; I just don’t get how these deathmatch guys can have a match like this on consecutive nights. They traded slaps to the face while they were on their knees. Effy tied him in a Tarantula at 2:30, and they brawled to the floor. They finally got back in the ring at 6:30 and Redacted was in charge. A garbage can filled with light tubes was brought to the ring. Effy bodyslammed Redacted onto an ironing board for a nearfall at 10:30. Redacted hit a rolling cannonball in the corner onto light tubes on Effy’s chest. Effy hit a spear for a nearfall at 13:00. Redacted sprayed green mist in Effy’s face. Effy hit a Razor’s Edge onto a glass pane and several open chairs for the pin. Too violent for my tastes but the crowd loved this chaos.

Effy defeated Dr. Redacted to retain the GCW World Title at 16:19.

8. Matt Tremont vs. The Bev for the Ultraviolent Title. I haven’t seen the bald, white, heavily-tattooed Bev before, but as you know, I don’t really watch death matches. Same thing I noted about Redacted — I just don’t know how these guys can do a death match on consecutive nights. They both bled heavily and whacked each other with light tubes. Tremont held a bundle of light tubes in his arms and hit a frogsplash onto Bev for the pin.

Matt Tremont defeated The Bev to retain the Ultraviolent Title at 7:52.

9. “The Rejects” John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley vs. 2 Tuff Tony and Mickie Knuckles in a death match. There were rows of light tubes taped to the ropes. They all bled, it was really gross, and Tony lit his hand on fire to hit a flaming punch and score the pin.

2 Tuff Tony and Mickie Knuckles defeated John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley at 14:57.

Final Thoughts: Like Saturday’s show in Chicago, this event just had too many deathmatches for my tastes. Mance vs. Gary Jay was a good hard-hitting brawl and that earned best match. I’ll go with the Bayne-Zayda match for second, even though I hoped for even more. The Masha four-way takes third. Masha and Blake have fought so many times over the past couple of years and it really showed in their familiarity with each other.

Indy wrestling is so stupidly fixated on having intergender matches right now. Here, they could have let Dani Mo and Brooke Havok go out there and tear it down. Instead, both were buried in multi-person matches, where they were clearly the smallest wrestler in their respective matches. I just don’t get it at all.