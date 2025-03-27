ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Willie Mack vs. Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor

-Okumura vs. Dark Panther

-Atlantis Jr., Fuego, and Titan vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Rugido, and Volador Jr.

-Viva Van vs. Queen Aminata

-“The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese” vs. “The Dark Order” Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Diamante in tag team action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on March 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater At Virgin Hotels. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).