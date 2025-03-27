AEW Dynamite preview: The AEW Revolution go-home week edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a mixed tornado tag
-Will Ospreay appears
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Peoria, Illinois at Peoria Civic Center.
