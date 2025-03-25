AEW Collision ratings for the Slam Dunk editions

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 554,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo.

-Sunday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 584,000 viewers for TNT. Collision produced a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The one-hour Slam Dunk editions of Collision aired after NCAA basketball tournament coverage on TNT. The Saturday game averaged 3.306 million viewers, while Sunday’s gave averaged 2.883 million viewers. The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous week’s Collision averaged 408,000 viewers and a 0.10. One year earlier, there was no AEW Collision episode due to the NCAA basketball tournament.