By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring documentary returns for a sixth season tonight. The episode focuses on Mick Foley and the Hell in a Cell. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.

Powell’s POV: There is a Dark Side of the Ring marathon on Vice today leading up to tonight’s new episode. Check out a trailer for season six below.