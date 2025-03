CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,335)

Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena

Aired live March 21, 2025 on Netflix internationally (same day tape delay on USA Network in the United States)

The show starts at 2CT/3ET…