GCW “Just Being Honest” results (3/2): Vetter’s review of Effy vs. Super Crazy for the GCW Championship, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mance Warner, Ciclope vs. Dr. Redacted in a death match

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

GCW “Just Being Honest”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

March 2, 2025 in Mesa, Arizona at The Nile Theater

This is the third consecutive night of action for GCW, after shows in San Diego on Friday and Los Angeles on Saturday. GCW has run in this tavern before. Lighting is exceptionally good for a tavern, and this room is packed with maybe 300-400. Jordan Castle and Emil Jay again provided commentary.

* The show opened with a highlight package of Saturday’s action.

1. Masha Slamovich vs. Rob Shit for the JCW World Title. Rob is replacing Drew Parker, who was injured on Friday, and he missed Saturday’s show as well. Again, Rob looks like a 1980s rocker, and he has a clear height and muscle mass advantage, and he pie-faced her at the bell. She hit a somersault dive off the apron onto Rob on the floor, and she threw some chairs at him. They brawled into the crowd. They got back to the ring, but Masha pushed him off the apron and onto a trash can on the floor at 5:00, and she hit a flying elbow drop on him.

Rob threw another chair at her; he was way too close to throw it that hard. They got into the ring and he hit a standing neckbreaker and a springboard splash for a nearfall at 8:30. He swung a chair; it ricocheted off the top rope and onto his face. He suplexed her onto an open chair for a nearfall. She pushed him off the top turnbuckle and through a boar bridge on the floor at 10:00. Back in the ring, she hit a second-rope White Knight piledriver onto an open chair for the pin. Decent brawl.

Masha Slamovich defeated Rob Shit to retain the JCW World Title at 11:58.

2. Sandra Moone vs. Brooke Havok. A nice video highlight package aired to show off both women. They immediately tied up on the mat; these two are roughly the same height, with Moone maybe a bit heavier. Moone backed her into a corner and chopped her at 5:00. Brooke hit a running neckbreaker and a flipping senton for a nearfall. Moone hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30. Brooke hit a running knee to the chest for a nearfall. Havok, who was trained at the Nightmare Factory, hit the Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant for the pin. Decent match.

Brooke Havok defeated Sandra Moone at 10:13.

* Footage aired of the Joey Janela-Sabu confrontation from Saturday. It got quite bloody.

3. “Los Desperados” Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, and Arez vs. Microman, Abismo Negro Jr., and Rey Horus. Always a big pop for Microman. Loco and Abismo opened and they traded armdrags. Arez entered and hit a dropkick; Horus tagged in and traded quicker reversals with Arez. “These two gel,” Castle accurately said. Cartwheel got in and hit a huracanrana on Horus. Microman entered at 2:30 to a huge pop. (I am an old grump so this doesn’t work for me.) Loco got down on his knees to fight, and he did some push-ups, but Microman kicked out an arm. Loco swiveled his hips, so Microman did it back. Jack got back in and did a cartwheel, and he challenged MM to do one, which he (more or less) did, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Arez did a flip to his feet; as MM set up to do one, Arez kicked him hard in the chest at 5:00, earning loud boos and a “you sick f—!” chant. Arez hit a Pele Kick on Horus, and the LD began working over Horus. Loco nailed a split-legged moonsault. Abismo got in, but he was backed into a corner, and Arez hit a loud chop. They all began working over MM, and dropped him over Jack’s knees at 9:00. MM hit a 619. The LD rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Abismo hit a huracanrana on Loco at 12:30, then a neat armdrag. He hit a top-rope huracanrana on Arez! Arez accidentally kicked Loco! Rey hit an impressive huracanrana on Loco! He hit a dive to the floor on his opponents at 14:00.

Cartwheel hit a Sasake Special onto everyone. Abismo put Microman on the top turnbuckle, and he dove onto everyone else on the floor. The crowd was totally into the silliness. In the ring, Horus hit a tornado DDT on Loco. Cartwheel nailed a top-rope Shooting Star Press on Horus for a nearfall at 16:30, but Abismo made the save. Loco and Abismo fought on the top rope (Loco was clearly setting up for a base bomb), but Abismo fell to the floor. Arez just rolled him back in, hit a top-rope doublestomp, and scored the pin. Some good action mixed with the humor.

Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel. and Arez defeated Microman, Abismo Negro Jr., and Rey Horus at 17:36.

* A guy proposed to his girlfriend in the ring.

* A guy named Ethan Lawmaster joined Castle on commentary.

4. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Jordan Cruz. Cruz just returned from a broken bone and he lost on Friday. He got in the ring, charged at Jimmy, and hit a shotgun dropkick! Lloyd dove through the ropes onto him. In the ring, Jordan hit a neckbreaker over his knee at 2:00 and was in charge. Lloyd hit a superplex for a nearfall. Lloyd hit a running neckbreaker and a piledriver for a nearfall. Cruz nailed No More Sorrow for a believable nearfall, then a Kamigoye knee strike for a nearfall. He leapt off the ropes, but Oliver caught him with a stunner. Lloyd then hit a modified One-Winged Angel sit-out powerbomb for the pin. Decent little match.

Jimmy Lloyd defeated Jordan Cruz at 5:02.

5. Atticus Cogar and Otis Cogar vs. Sam Stackhouse and Fuego Del Sol. Castle said that Fuego may be coming off “the match of his career” on Saturday against Zack Sabre Jr. Fuego and Atticus opened. Atticus started untying the mask and was booed. Sam got in and hit splashes in opposite corners on the heels, then his spinning heel kick on Otis at 4:30. Fuego hit a flip dive to the floor on the heels. Sam set up for a massive dive, but the Cogars cut him off. Back in the ring, the Cogars stomped on Stackhouse. Sam peeled off his shirt, and this time he hit a twisting dive to the floor on the heels at 7:30. Sam climbed the ropes for a moonsault attempt, but they tripped him and he fell into a Tree of Woe.

The Cogars got chairs and doors and threw them into the ring. Fuego flipped Atticus in the air, and Sam caught him and hit a Rikishi Driver for a nearfall at 9:30. Sam speared Otis through a door in the corner. Atticus and Fuego traded forearm strikes, and Atticus hit a moonsault for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Fuego hit a superkick on Atticus. Atticus hit a second-rope Air Raid Crash through a door bridge for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Atticus again tugged at the mask. Fuego hit a springboard moonsault DDT for a believable nearfall, but Otis pulled the ref from the ring. Atticus hit a low blow on Fuego!

They tied Fuego’s mask to the middle rope, taking him out of action! Otis threw a chair at Sam’s head, and they beat him up with chairshots to the back. They jabbed skewers in his hand! Yuck. They put some in his head, too, and Otis CLOCKED him over the head with a chair. That is totally unnecessary. They hit a Brain Hemorrhage faceplant on a chair. Otis hit a moonsault for the pin. That went too long and I can’t get behind the blows to the head.

Otis Cogar and Atticus Cogar defeated Sam Stackhouse and Fuego Del Sol at 17:54.

* The Cogars got more skewers, jabbed them into Sam’s head, and blood covered Sam’s face.

6. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mance Warner. Not my idea of how I’d use Sabre, but we’ll see how this goes. (I guarantee Mance doesn’t take advantage of him and throw any chairs at Zack’s head.) Mance immediately hit some punches, while Zack hit some European Uppercuts. They brawled to the floor at 2:00. Mance shoved Zack’s head into a chair wedged under the bottom rope as they continued to fight at ringside. Zack ‘Pillmanized’ Mance’s left elbow at 5:00 as they are still on the floor. Mance was bleeding from the forehead. They sat across from each other and traded punches and open-hand slaps. Zack snapped the fingers. Mance bit Zack’s fingers at 8:00. Zack got on the ring apron and stomped on the elbow, then hit some roundhouse kicks on the floor.

Mance pushed Zack into the ring at 9:30! They are finally back in the ring! Zack tied him in a Triangle Choke and hit repeated elbow strikes to the top of the head. Sabre hit a Zack Driver across six open chairs for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Zack hit some Yes Kicks. Mance dropped Zack’s head on an open chair, then chokeslammed him onto an open chair for a believable nearfall. (Yes, I’m surprised Zack took that bump.) Mance set up a board bridge. He jabbed a chair into Zack’s left leg. They fought on the ropes, and Sabre applied a hammerlock. Sabre powerbombed Mance through the door bridge for a believable nearfall at 16:30. Sabre drank a beer and slammed the can over his forehead. He snapped Mance’s neck between the ankles. Sabre hit a European Uppercut that dropped Mance; Mance hit a low blow kick at 18:00.

Mance set up a door in the corner. Sabre applied a rear-naked choke and they fell to the mat. Mance hit a tornado DDT through the door in the corner at 19:30. They traded slaps to the face while on their knees. Mance hit a clothesline and a running knee for a believable nearfall. Mance hit another running knee and a leaping DDT for a believable nearfall at 22:00. Sabre locked in an Octopus Stretch, and he turned it into a rear-naked choke. Sabre stood up and stomped on Mance’s head, then he re-applied the rear-naked choke. He turned it into a Dragon Sleeper, and the ref called for the bell. Good match; it took everything Sabre had to put Mance away.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Mance Warner at 24:01.

7. “Gahbage Daddies” Alec Price and Cole Radrick vs. Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Charlie and Radrick opened in a knuckle lock. Price and Titus traded fast-paced offense. Charlie hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 3:00. Charlie hit a faceplant on Radrick for a nearfall and they kept Cole in their corner. Price got a hot tag at 6:00 and hit a top-rope Emergency Leg Drop, then a top-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. Titus hit a double dropkick. Charlie hit a Pele Kick, then a Poison Rana, and Titus hit a German Suplex. Cole and Titus got up and traded forearm strikes at 8:30.

Charlie and Cole began trading blows. Price hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Price hit his top-rope doublestomp on Charlie’s collarbone as Charlie was seated on Cole’s shoulders, and the champs both covered Starboy for the pin. Good match that felt too short.

“Gahbage Daddies” Alec Price and Cole Radrick defeated Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 10:09.

8. Effy vs. Super Crazy for the GCW World Title. I noted in my Saturday review I want to see the champion in the main event, so this was a good decision. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open, and Effy dropped to his knees and did some gay humor. He tied Crazy up in the ropes in his modified Tarantula. They went to the floor at 3:00, and Crazy threw some chairs at him, then a trash can. Effy jabbed a chair in the gut. He went for a somersault dive off the apron, but Crazy moved, and Effy crashed onto a chair on the floor. Crazy hit a moonsault to the floor! He rolled Effy into the ring and got a nearfall at 5:00.

Crazy wedged a chair into the corner, but Effy grabbed it and hit Crazy with it. Effy hit a huracanrana. Crazy powerbombed Effy through a door in the corner at 8:00. Effy hit a Death Valley Driver onto board shards for a believable nearfall, but he missed a moonsault. Super Crazy hit a moonsault for a nearfall at 10:00. He set up a door bridge, and they fought on the ropes. Effy kissed Crazy on the mouth, startling him! Effy immediately hit a second-rope Fame-asser, sending Crazy crashing through the door bridge for the pin. Solid match.

Effy defeated Super Crazy to retain the GCW World Title at 11:12.

9. Ciclope vs. Dr. Redacted in a death match. Yeah, this isn’t for me. With the fall Ciclope took on a door across his ribs a day ago, I’m surprised this match wasn’t canceled. Doors and barbed wire were placed in the ring before the wrestlers were introduced. They shook hands at the bell. They brawled to the floor and both were bleeding. In the ring, Dr. Redacted placed a barbed-wire board onto Ciclope and hit a rolling cannonball onto it at 5:30. Ciclope hit a spear, then a second one through a barbed-wire board. Ciclope slammed Dr. Redacted onto an ironing board at 9:00. This has been pretty boring, honestly. Dr. Redacted hit a Tower of London onto a garbage can, then a frogsplash at 12:00. He hit a frogsplash onto a garbage can on top of Ciclope and got the pin.

Dr. Redacted defeated Ciclope at 12:23.

Final thoughts: A good show to close out a very good three-show weekend for GCW. This whole crew should be proud — if all three venues weren’t sellouts, they had to be close. While Mance-Sabre wasn’t the match I would have picked for Zack, it still gets best match of the show. The Gahbage Daddies tag match was really good and takes second. The crowd was totally into the lucha six-man and that takes third. Again, I’m not a big fan of wrestlers selling for Microman, but the crowd loves it.