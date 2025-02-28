What's happening...

WWE announces 12 new live events

February 28, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce seven new live events.

February 28, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 12 live events as part of the company’s 2025 touring schedule.

Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10am ET/7am PT via WWE.com/Events. To register for pre-sale opportunities, which begin Wednesday, March 5 at 10am ET/7am PT, please visit: WWE.com/new-events-presale-registration.

Monday, April 28 Kansas City, Missouri RAW T-Mobile Center
Monday, May 12 Louisville, Kentucky RAW KFC Yum Center
Friday, May 16 Greensboro, North Carolina SmackDown First Horizon Coliseum
Monday, May 19 Greenville, South Carolina RAW Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Friday, May 23 Savannah, Georgia SmackDown EnMarket Arena
Friday, May 30 Knoxville, Tennessee SmackDown Thompson Boling Arena
Monday, June 2 Tulsa, Oklahoma RAW BOK Center
Friday, June 13 Lexington, Kentucky SmackDown Rupp Arena
Monday, June 16 Green Bay, Wisconsin RAW Resch Center
Friday, June 20 Grand Rapids, Michigan SmackDown Van Andel Arena
Monday, June 23 Columbus, Ohio RAW Nationwide Arena
Monday, June 30 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania RAW PPG Paints Arena

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE live events. If you are attending an upcoming show and want to help, reach out to me via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.