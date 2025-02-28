WWE announces 12 new live events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce seven new live events.
February 28, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 12 live events as part of the company’s 2025 touring schedule.
Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10am ET/7am PT via WWE.com/Events. To register for pre-sale opportunities, which begin Wednesday, March 5 at 10am ET/7am PT, please visit: WWE.com/new-events-presale-registration.
|Monday, April 28
|Kansas City, Missouri
|RAW
|T-Mobile Center
|Monday, May 12
|Louisville, Kentucky
|RAW
|KFC Yum Center
|Friday, May 16
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|SmackDown
|First Horizon Coliseum
|Monday, May 19
|Greenville, South Carolina
|RAW
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Friday, May 23
|Savannah, Georgia
|SmackDown
|EnMarket Arena
|Friday, May 30
|Knoxville, Tennessee
|SmackDown
|Thompson Boling Arena
|Monday, June 2
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|RAW
|BOK Center
|Friday, June 13
|Lexington, Kentucky
|SmackDown
|Rupp Arena
|Monday, June 16
|Green Bay, Wisconsin
|RAW
|Resch Center
|Friday, June 20
|Grand Rapids, Michigan
|SmackDown
|Van Andel Arena
|Monday, June 23
|Columbus, Ohio
|RAW
|Nationwide Arena
|Monday, June 30
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|RAW
|PPG Paints Arena
Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE live events. If you are attending an upcoming show and want to help, reach out to me via dotnetjason@gmail.com.
