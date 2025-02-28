WWE announces 12 new live events

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce seven new live events.

February 28, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 12 live events as part of the company’s 2025 touring schedule.

Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10am ET/7am PT via WWE.com/Events. To register for pre-sale opportunities, which begin Wednesday, March 5 at 10am ET/7am PT, please visit: WWE.com/new-events-presale-registration.

Monday, April 28 Kansas City, Missouri RAW T-Mobile Center Monday, May 12 Louisville, Kentucky RAW KFC Yum Center Friday, May 16 Greensboro, North Carolina SmackDown First Horizon Coliseum Monday, May 19 Greenville, South Carolina RAW Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday, May 23 Savannah, Georgia SmackDown EnMarket Arena Friday, May 30 Knoxville, Tennessee SmackDown Thompson Boling Arena Monday, June 2 Tulsa, Oklahoma RAW BOK Center Friday, June 13 Lexington, Kentucky SmackDown Rupp Arena Monday, June 16 Green Bay, Wisconsin RAW Resch Center Friday, June 20 Grand Rapids, Michigan SmackDown Van Andel Arena Monday, June 23 Columbus, Ohio RAW Nationwide Arena Monday, June 30 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania RAW PPG Paints Arena

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE live events. If you are attending an upcoming show and want to help, reach out to me via dotnetjason@gmail.com.