NXT TV rating for Ricky Saints’ in-ring debut, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in action

February 26, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 799,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 689,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. Good numbers. In fact, TKO executive Mark Shapiro touted the increase for this episode compared to the previous week’s show during today’s TKO financial call. One year earlier, the February 27, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 570,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating on USA Network.

