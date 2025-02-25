WWE Raw preview: Women’s World Championship and World Tag Team Title matches set for the Elimination Chamber fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-“The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the World Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The show will also feature the fallout from Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. Will Cody Rhodes be a soulless monster?!? Raw will be live on Monday from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).