NXT in Cincinnati (reports needed), last week’s NXT TV grade, Ric Flair, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, DJ Gabriel, Sean O’Haire

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center. The show includes TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I have last week’s NXT a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ric Flair (Richard Fliehr) is 76.

-Maria Kanellis-Bennett is 43.

-Steve Lewington, who worked as DJ Gabriel in WWE, is 42.

-The late Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) was born on February 25, 1971. He took his own life on September 8, 2014 at age 43.