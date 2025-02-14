What's happening...

WrestleMania 41 lineup: Two world championship matches official

February 14, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 41 premium live event that will held April 19-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. the men’s Elimination Chamber winner for the WWE Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. the women’s Elimination Chamber winner for the Women’s World Championship

Powell’s POV: Flair made the announcement on Friday’s Smackdown that she will challenge Stratton at WrestleMania. The Elimination Chamber event will be held on March 1 in Toronto. WWE premium live events stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

