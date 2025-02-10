WWE Raw results (2/10): Powell’s live review of Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, CM Punk and AJ Styles appear

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,655)

Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

Streamed live February 10, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary while backstage shots aired of Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul, Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, and AJ Styles. Bayley was dribbling a basketball, which Cole said would be explained later (she’s playing in the celebrity game for NBA All-Star weekend on Friday)…

Jey Uso was shown in the concourse and then he made his entrance through the crowd. Pat McAfee checked in on commentary. Jey found a young fan and pumped his arms with him (the smile on the kid’s face was priceless). Jey hopped the ringside barricade and slapped hands with the broadcast team. Jey went to the ring and then returned to ringside and pumped his arms while standing on the broadcast table.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther showed up and tripped Jey on the broadcast table. Jey fought back, but Gunther backed him into the side of the ring and then drilled him with a chop. Gunther got Jey in the ring and continued to rough him up until a group of referees, security guards, and producers showed up.

Gunther pushed everyone aside and then powerbombed Jey in the middle of the ring. Gunther exited the ring. Jey laid on the mat with a mic and addressed Gunther, who was on the stage. “You better not do that, Jey.” Gunther said. He also said Jey is trash and isn’t on his level.

Jey said maybe he shouldn’t say what he was bout to say. “Me and you at WrestleMania,” Jey said. Gunther returned to the ring apron, but Jey shot up and hit him. Security pulled Gunther to the floor and then Jey hit him with a suicide dive…

Cole asked McAfee if Jey let his emotions get the best of him. McAfee said Jey is at his best and wants to dethrone Gunther…

Powell’s POV: The usual big energy Jey Uso entrance followed by a brief, yet effective angle that led to Jey announcing his expected decision for WrestleMania.

Footage aired from last week of the drama involving Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez, which resulted in Ripley accidentally getting Sky disqualified in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match with Morgan…

Backstage, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was interviewed by Cathy Kelley. Ripley said she would deal with Liv Morgan if she makes it to WrestleMania, and then grumbled about Charlotte Flair making everyone wait for her WrestleMania decision.

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai showed up. Sky told Ripley that she’s coming for her. Ripley said she can’t wait…

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance for a tag title match heading into a commercial break… [C] Hulk Hogan was featured in a commercial for his beer…

A video package set up the War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers for the WWE Tag Team Titles for later in the show. Both teams were shown backstage…

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai once the duo was in the ring…

1. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Sky was isolated until she made a hot tag to Kai, who then worked over Rodriguez with a series of strikes. Kai got Rodriguez down in the corner and hit her with a running knee strike that led to a two count. A short time later, Rodriguez slammed Kai’s face into the ring post several times heading into a break. [C]

Sky hit Morgan with a missile dropkick and then followed up with her “Bullet Train” double knees in the corner for a two count. Sky went up top and went for her finisher. Morgan put her feet up, but Sky landed on her feet to avoid being kicked. Sky put Morgan down with a backbreaker for another two count.

Rodriguez pulled Morgan out of the corner to avoid another Bullet Train. Rodriguez held up Sky while Morgan jumped from the ropes and hit Oblivion, but it only led to a two count. Rodriguez powerbombed Morgan onto Sky, who put her knees up.

Kai tagged in. Rodriguez used Morgan as a battering ram on both opponents. Kai avoided Rodriguez’s elbow drop. Morgan hit Kai with Oblivion and covered her, but Sky broke up the pin. Morgan came up bleeding. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Kai hit her big corner kick on Rodriguez. Morgan put Kai down with a Codebreaker. Sky rolled up Morgan for a two count. Morgan came back with a rollup of her own, but Sky rolled through and double stomped her. Sky went up top, hit the Over The Moonsault, and scored the pin…

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai beat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in 14:55.

Powell’s POV: A good match, though the near falls started to feel excessive. The assisted Oblivion spot looked great and would make for a really good tag team finisher, but it was only good for a two count in this match. The outcome surprised me a bit if only because Morgan and Rodriguez earned a tag team title shot recently. Are they setting up a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles?

Cole said Sami Zayn suffered spinal compression and extreme nerve damage from taking a package piledriver from Kevin Owens. A video package recapped the angle, along with Owens’ comments from Smackdown…

Shot aired of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria while Cole hyped their match for after the break… [C] Cole hyped the premiere of WWE LFG for Sunday on A&E. Footage aired of Gunther being blunt with a female trainee about how nobody will care if she cries…

Bayley was already in the ring when she was introduced. Cole hyped her involvement in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Roxanne Perez was shown standing in the crowd. Cole hyped Giulia defending the NXT Championship against Saturday’s Vengeance Day, and Perez facing Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber qualifier on next week’s Raw…

San Francisco 49ers’ tight end George Kittle was shown in the crowd… Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria made her entrance…

2. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. There were small dueling chants for the wrestlers. Valkyria used a backslide to get an early two count. [C] Bayley hit a sunset bomb in the corner. Bayley went for a top rope elbow, but Valkyria put her feet up. Valkyria hit a tornado DDT. Bayley came right back with a Bayley To Belly for a two count. Bayley hit a running knee strike and then hoisted up Valkyria and performed some move that looked clunky.

Bayley clotheslined Valkyria over the middle rope. Bayley got Valkyria on the apron and set up for a suplex that Valkyria blocked. Valkyria performed a tornado DDT at ringside, then hit a fisherman’s suplex on the floor. Back in the ring, Valkyria hit another fisherman’s suplex and got a two count.

Valkyria went to the ropes and was cut off by Bayley, who had an avalanche Bayley To Belly blocked. Valkyria picked up a couple of near falls on Bayley, who then tossed Valkyria aggressively into the ropes. Bayley went for the Rose Plant. Valkyria avoided it and tried to roll Bayley into a pin, but Bayley hooked Valkyria on the mat and got the three count.

Bayley defeated Lyra Valkyria in 12:15 to qualify for the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

[Hour Two] Bayley and Valkyria shook hands and hugged after the match and received a polite round of applause…

Powell’s POV: More good than bad, but there were some clunky moments, and the live crowd seemed to fade as the match went on. I’m surprised they had Valkyria take a loss when they are trying to get the Women’s Intercontinental Championship over.

A Penta video aired. Penta said his “Cero Miedo” catchphrase is “No Fear” in English. He spoke about how he has no fear of cowards like Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne who attack him from behind…

Ludwig Kaiser was interviewed in the backstage area by Jackie Redmond. Kaiser spoke briefly about Penta, but Pete Dunne interrupted him. Dunne said he wasn’t trying to help Kaiser last week and never would help someone like him. Kaiser asked if Dunne thought he needed his help.

Dunne spoke about facing Penta next week. Kaiser said Penta is all his. Dunne told Kaiser to stay out of his business and walked way. Kaiser smirked and turned and locked eyes with AJ Styles briefly while Cole said Styles would appear after the break… [C]

Backstage, Lyra Valkyria spoke with “Alpha Academy” Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa. “American Made” members Ivy Nile, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed showed up. Nile laughed at Valkyria for “falling flat on her face” and “being coached by these clowns.” Nile said it might be easier than she thought to take the title from Valyria. She added that The Creeds would leave Nashville as the new World Tag Team Champions…

Musician Hardy was shown in the crowd…

AJ Styles made his entrance and delivered an in-ring promo. He said he had deja vu. He said four months earlier, he came into the same building with a smile on his face “because this was my stomping grounds.” He said he was going to get his career back on track, but then he suffered an injury.

A “welcome back” chant broke out. Styles said he thought his career was over when he suffered the injury, but he realized he still has gas left in the tank and something left to prove. He said it was tough to get back, but so is anything that’s worth doing. Styles said he had a long “to do list” and then looked at the WrestleMania sign.

Dominik Mysterio and Carlito made their entrance. Dom spoke as they walked to the ring and was booed loudly. Once in the ring, Dom mentioned something about how things have changed. Styles asked where Damian Priest was. He asked the crowd if they saw Rhea Ripley anywhere. Styles asked Dom and Carlito where Finn Balor was. Styles said this isn’t what he expected. Styles told Dom that he will always be Rey Mysterio’s punk ass kid.

Styles blocked a Dom punch and then hit a Pele Kick on Carlito. Dom got the better of Styles for a moment and then ducked to ringside when Styles regrouped. Styles worked over Carlito and hit him with a Phenomenal Forearm…

The broadcast team recapped the opening segment involving Jey Uso and Gunther. Cole said Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship is now official for WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20 in Las Vegas…

Jackie Redmond interviewed Seth Rollins in the crowd and spoke about his Elimination Chamber qualifier with Finn Balor that will take place next week. Rollins played up winning the Elimination Chamber match and then challenging Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Finn Balor showed up and spoke about the downfall of Rollins. He said everyone saw Rollins lose to CM Punk on the Netflix debut and then lose his mind at the Royal Rumble. Balor said lucky for him, the only thing standing between him and the Elimination Chamber is a guy who is falling apart.

Rollins said he and Balor go back a long way and they put on a show whenever they meet. Rollins said he has unfinished business with Punk and loose ends to tie up with Cody. Rollins said Balor is standing in his way now, but he won’t be standing after next week…

Logan Paul was shown shadowboxing backstage. Rey Mysterio was shown warming up in his dressing room. Cole hyped their Elimination Chamber qualifier for later in the show… [C]

McAfee did his telestrator bit while he was made over as a balding man with a mustache for a commercial…

Backstage, Raw general manager gave AJ Styles a match with Dominik Mysterio that will be held next week. After Pearce left, a cowboy hat wearing Bron Breakker entered the picture and went face-to-face with Styles. “I’ll see you around,” Breakker said…

Former NFL player Golden Tate was shown slamming a beer in the crowd… Country singer Bailey Zimmerman was shown elsewhere in the crowd…

The Creeds and Ivy Nile were in the ring when the War Raiders made their entrance…

3. “War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed (w/Ivy Nile) for the World Tag Team Titles. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Ivar hit an early crossbody block on Brutus, who was seated against the side of the ring. In the ring, Julius rolled up Erik for a two count. Erik came right back with a sit-out powerbomb that resulted in a two count. [C]

Ivar performed a double under-hook sit-out powerbomb on Brutus for a near fall. Brutus came back with an Angle Slam on Ivar for a near fall. Julius tagged in. Ivar put both Creeds down and went up top, but Nile climbed onto the apron and distracted him.

Julius jumped up and superplexed Ivar. Brutus hit a top rope moonsault on Ivar and had him pinned, but Erik returned to break it up. Erik cleared Julius from the ring and then tagged in. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Erik and Brutus traded big strikes. Erik knocked Brutus down and then tagged out.

The War Raiders set up for their War Machine finisher on Brutus, but Julius hit Ivar with one of the tag team title belts and was disqualified.

“War Raiders” Erik and Ivar Beat Julius Creed and Brutus Creed by DQ in 12:25 to retain the World Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: No complaints about the DQ finish. Why not get another match from these two teams?

Backstage, Finn Balor entered the Judgment Day clubhouse where Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and Raquel Rodriguez were nursing their injuries. Balor said maybe they should listen to him. Dom spoke about how things are looking up. Dom and Balor bickered.

Dom mentioned the idea of introducing a new member because they’ve been shorthanded since JD McDonagh got hurt. Balor blamed Dom for McDonagh’s injury. Morgan defended Dom. Balor spoke about winning the Elimination Chamber and then becoming World Champion at WrestleMania…

Powell’s POV: Morgan has an ugly cut above her eye. I have about as much medical training as Dr. Dre, but I’ll be surprised if it doesn’t require stitches.

Backstage, Rhea Ripley approached Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Ripley said she doesn’t owe Sky anything. She said she wasn’t giving Sky a title shot because she had to, she was giving her a title shot because she wants to. Ripley said the match will be held on the Raw after the Elimination Chamber. Sky said she can’t wait…

CM Punk made his entrance and was slapping hands with fans heading into a break… [C] Cole ran through the previously announced matches for next week’s Raw in Charlotte, North Carolina…

Footage aired from WWE LFG of a CM Punk appearance that Cole said will be shown at some point during the season…