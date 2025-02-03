What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The updated card for the Royal Rumble fallout show

February 3, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso appears

-Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair appears

-CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.