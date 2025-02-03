02/03 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 344): Pro Wrestling Boom (Not Quite) Live – WWE Royal Rumble fallout show with Jonny Fairplay 

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame answering email questions (and taking one call from a familiar voice) coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble event. The BlogTalk platform is no more, so we are unable to do a live show temporarily. Our next post big event show will be on Monday, March 3 coming out of WWE Elimination Chamber…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 344) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

