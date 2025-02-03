NXT wrestler Duke Hudson reportedly released

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has reportedly released Duke Hudson (a/k/a Brendan Vink). Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that the cut was made in January.

Powell’s POV: The 34 year-old Vink had been with WWE since 2019 and used his real name while working on the main roster. He was renamed Duke Hudson in 2021 in NXT and went on to have a fun run with the Chase U faction. Vink has good size and has the gift of gab. Here’s wishing him the best in whatever comes next.