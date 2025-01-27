WWE Smackdown preview: The card for the Royal Rumble go-home show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Chelsea Green vs. Michin for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

-Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin and “Los Garza” Angel and Berto vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa and “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.