WWE Raw preview: The card for the brand’s Royal Rumble go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears in his home state

-“War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles

-Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match

-Logan Paul makes his first appearance since moving to the Raw brand

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.