What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

January 27, 2025

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli (Jarrett gets an AEW World Championship match if he wins)

-Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Huntsville, Alabama at VBC Probst Arena. AEW will also tape the February 1 edition of Collision on Wednesday. We are looking for reports or basic results of the Collision taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast live on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.