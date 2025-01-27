NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show in Atlanta

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Fallon Henley vs. Shotzi for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

-Giulia and Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

-Cedric Alexander vs. Ethan Page

-The Grayson Waller Effect with Austin Theory and guest NXT Champion Oba Femi

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s show will be live from Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).