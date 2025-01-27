WWE Raw on Netflix in Atlanta, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Mercedes Mone, Evil, Taylor Wilde, Taylor Rust, The Stro, Volador Jr., Honky Tonk Man, Michelle McCool, BJ Whitmer, Gorgeous George, Mark Andrews, Willow Nightingale, Gordon Solie, Red Bastien, Ken Timbs, Larry Winter, Road Warrior Hawk, Jay Briscoe

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena. The show will stream live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. The show includes an appearance by WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and the final push for the Royal Rumble. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for my Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Atlanta, Tuesday’s NXT in Atlanta, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Huntsville, and Friday’s Smackdown in Indianapolis,. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Gordon Solie (Francis Jonard Labiakorn) was born on January 26, 1929. He died of cancer at age 71 on July 27, 2000.

-The late Rolland “Red” Bastien was born on January 27, 1931. He died on August 11, 2012 at age 81.

-The late Ken Timbs was born on January 27, 1951. He died of congestive heart failure at age 53 on August 1, 2004.

-The late Larry Winters died of a heart attack at age 58 on January 27, 2015.

-The Stro (Robert Kellum) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Volador Jr. (Ramon Ibarra Rivera) turned 44 on Sunday.

-Evil (Takaaki Watanabe) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Taylor Wilde (Shantelle Malawski) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Taylor Rust (Russell Taylor) turned 38 on Sunday.

-Mercedes Mone (Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado) turned 33 on Sunday. She is formerly known as Sasha Banks.

-Honky Tonk Man (Roy Wayne Farris) turned 72 on Saturday.

-WCW valet Gorgeous George (Stephanie Bellars) turned 48 on Saturday.

-BJ Whitmer turned 47 on Saturday.

-Michelle McCool (Michelle Calaway) turned 45 on Saturday.

-Mark Andrews turned 33 on Saturday.

-Willow Nightingale (Danielle Paultre) turned 31 on Saturday.

-The late Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) was born on January 25, 1984. He lost his life in a car accident on January 17, 2023.