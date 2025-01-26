Ed Wiskowski (a/k/a Colonel DeBeers) dead at age 80

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Ed Wiskowski died at age 80. The news was announced by the Cauliflower Alley Club, but the cause of death was not disclosed. Wiskowski is perhaps best known for his run as Colonel DeBeers.

Powell’s POV: Wiskowski worked under a number of names over the years and used The Polish Prince monicker at one point. The Colonel DeBeers character was a pro-Apartheid military officer from South Africa. It was a controversial gimmick to say the least. The most over the top moment of the character’s AWA run had to be when called for a paint match with Derrick Dukes. The gimmick was that if Dukes lost, DeBeers would be painted white. If DeBeers lost, Dukes would paint him black. Just to show I’m not making this up, you can watch footage of the match build below. Controversial gimmick aside, I’ve heard several people speak highly of their interactions with Wiskowski over the years. In fact, Dukes was the first person to comment on “Slick Mick Old School Wrestling” Facebook page after Mick Karch shared the news of Wiskowski’s death. “Oh no, sending my prayers,” Dukes wrote. “I learned a lot from Easy Ed.” My condolences to Wiskowski’s family and friends.