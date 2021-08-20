NXT announces a pre-show match for Takeover 36

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT announced Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter as the pre-show match for Sunday’s NXT Takeover 36. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Takeover: 36 beginning with the 30-minute pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET on Sunday. The main card will start at 7CT/8ET. John and I will team up for the NXT Takeover 36 same night audio review that will be available exclusively to Dot Net Members.