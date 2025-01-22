AEW Dynamite on-site report: Former TNA wrestler works the dark match, what happened after the television show concluded

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Derik Zoo attended Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Knoxville, Tennessee at Knoxville Coliseum and sent the following report.

Dark Match: Serpentico beat Crazzy Steve

After the show, Jay White introduced himself to Cope, who called himself “the baddest muh’fu–a in here.” White said they’re going to need all the BMFs to beat the Death Riders. Cope vowed to be AEW World Champion next time they come to Knoxville.

Tony Khan came out, thanked the fans, and told us to get home safe.

