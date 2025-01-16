TNA Impact and ROH coverage, AEW Collision taping in Cincinnati (reports needed), WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Bull Dempsey, Rick Bognar

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features the final push for Sunday’s TNA Genesis. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The taping for Saturday’s AEW Collision will be held tonight in Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center. The show includes Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. A finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade during my audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bull Dempsey (James Smith) is 37.

-The late Rick Bognar was born on January 16, 1970. He died of a heart attack at age 49 on September 20, 2019.