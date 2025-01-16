AEW Collision lineup (Cincinnati reports needed): The card for Saturday’s Maximum Carnage edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW Continental Championship

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Cope, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum in a 12-man tag match

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped tonight in Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going and want to help, let me know via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join me for my live review as Collision is simulcast Saturday night on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).