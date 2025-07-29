Wrestling Open RI “Episode 17 – Summer Stunner” results (7/28): Vetter’s review of Love Doug vs. Oxx Adams vs. Dustin Waller vs. Ichiban vs. Gal vs. Bear Bronson in an Open Door War

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 17 – Summer Stunner”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

July 28, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events, so they are planning to run two shows a week indefinitely. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett and Brett Ryan Gosselin provided commentary. They continue to draw really well on a weekly basis; the crowd was maybe 250, and they are seeing consistent growth. It is really packed; it looks and sounds great tonight. This is a big night for this promotion, and it’s their largest crowd yet. All six matches were announced in advance, and I would say all of these competitors are the top-tier regulars in the New England scene – no trainees on the show tonight.

1. “Mint” Jose Zamora and Nick Battee vs. “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene. The heels came out first; Thomas and Greene charged the ring and attacked, and we’re underway! Channing hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop, as SS worked over Battee. They did a double-noggin-knocker on the heels at 2:00. Thomas hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Battee slammed Greene on the apron at 4:00, and the heels took control and kept Anthony grounded. Zamora hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 6:00. Battee hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall.

Channing got a hot tag and hit a back-body drop on Battee at 8:00, and he was fired up, hitting a twisting powerslam and a splash into the corner on Nick, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Zamora got a blind tag and hit a spinning faceplant slam on Channing for a nearfall at 9:30. Greene hit a piledriver on Zamora, then Channing also hit a piledriver on Zamora for the pin.

Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene defeated Nick Battee and Jose Zamora at 10:09/official time of 9:17.

* Greene got on the mic and said that the Mint team “crossed the line” last week when they attacked him backstage.

* A video package aired with highlights of the Big Business faction.

2. Jackson Drake vs. TJ Crawford. Crockett noted what a big match this is for Crawford to take on the WWE Evolve champion. No belt on Jackson, who came out first. They immediately tied up on the mat, and the crowd was all over newcomer Drake. TJ unloaded some chops at 2:30 and a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Jackson tied up TJ on the mat and stomped on his upper back and head, and the 5:00 call was spot-on. TJ hit a hard knee strike to the sternum, then some quick kicks to the thighs, then one to the head. Crawford hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron, then a springboard stunner and his “Trust Fall” (jumping Angle Slam) for the pin! I know TJ is the regular, but this still feels like an upset, and Crockett did call it “a massive win.”

TJ Crawford defeated Jackson Drake at 7:34.

* A video package aired for Gabby Forza. Next up, Marcus Mathers is defending his IWTV World Title in an open challenge! The call was answered by Ray Jaz, who has been absent here for a few months. (While I haven’t had a chance to watch the latest NJPW LA dojo show, I saw Jaz compete there, so I presume he’s been training in California.) Yes, Crockett just acknowledged Jaz was at the NJPW dojo, and that he’s been training with Josh Barnett, too.

3. Marcus Mathers vs. Ray Jaz for the IWTV World Title. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open; this crowd was 100% behind Mathers. Jaz tossed Mathers to the mat and did some amateur wrestling-style tie-ups. Mathers hit a bodyslam at 3:00. Jaz hit a spear and took control. He tied up Marcus and kept him grounded. Mathers rolled to the floor; Jaz picked up the title belt at 5:30 and showed it off, drawing more boos. He rolled to the floor and hit a European Uppercut on Mathers, dragged him into the ring, and got a nearfall.

Jaz tried for a cross-armbreaker, but Mathers fought it off. Jaz hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block, and they were both down. Mathers hit a clothesline and a stunner out of the corner, then his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. He got a rollup and hit a kick to the chin. He hit his Opsreay-style heel hook kick to the chin and a fisherman’s buster for the pin. However, Jaz had a foot on the ropes that the ref didn’t see! BRG said Ray Jaz is not going to be happy with getting a win that way.

Marcus Mathers defeated Ray Jaz to retain the IWTV World Title at 11:47.

* We had a video package showing the Liviyah-Davienne feud. When they fought three or four weeks ago, Davienne won decisively via countout. Liviyah has been adamant about getting a rematch.

4. Davienne vs. Liviyah in a “Sweet Dreams match.” The winner gets to select their ideal ‘dream opponent’ for the Americanrana show coming next month. I’ll reiterate that Davienne has trimmed down in the past year and is in the best shape of her life. (Hey, Crockett said it too!) They charged at each other and immediately traded forearms, punches, and chops. Liviyah is maybe 5’9″ and appears to have an inch in height on Davienne. Davienne hit a suplex for a nearfall. She hit a basement dropkick to the back for a nearfall at 2:00. Crockett reiterated that Davienne dominated their first match. Davienne was in charge and was barking at the crowd, who were 100% behind Liviyah.

Davienne hit an Electric Chair drop for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a shotgun dropkick, and they were both down at 4:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Liviyah hit a spear. She fired up and hit some clotheslines and a German Suplex, then two more! Liviyah hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 6:30. Davienne hit a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall, and she was shocked she didn’t win there. Davienne hit a Samoan Drop (almost an Air Raid Crash) for a nearfall. They started to fight on the ropes, but Liviyah dropped down, hit a powerbomb, and got the pin!

Liviyah defeated Davienne at 8:20.

* Davienne attacked after the bell and got booed some more.

5. Bryce Donovan, Vinny “VSK” Scalice, and “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Bobby Orlando and “Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz. Ortiz and Smokes opened, as it was 3-on-4, as the babyfaces apparently couldn’t find anyone to team with them, with Aaron hitting some armdrags. Baylor and Vecchio entered, and Brad wore a shoulder harness. Donovan tagged in at 3:00 and locked up with the much smaller Vecchio. Orlando entered at 5:00 and stared at his longtime teammate in Bryce… who tagged out rather than fight Bobby. So, VSK got in instead and battled Bobby.

Orlando hit a bodyslam, and he slammed teammate Ortiz onto VSK for a nearfall at 7:00. The heels began working over Ortiz. Baylor hit some blows to the back and some European Uppercuts. Vecchio got a hot tag and hit a back-body drop on Smokes at 10:00, then a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. Suddenly, six guys were brawling in the ring, as Smokes was down. (I truly expected the babyfaces to have a teammate show up 90 seconds or so into the match.) The action spilled to the floor. Back in the ring, the heels now worked over Vecchio in their corner.

This was a pretty basic beatdown, but the crowd was hot and into it. Bryce hit a decapitating clothesline at 14:00. Vecchio hit an Angle Slam. Orlando finally got a hot tag at 16:00 and he battled VSK, and he dove through the ropes onto Scalice. In the ring, Bobby hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Vinny hit a backbreaker over his knee on Bobby for a nearfall. Scalice went for a frogsplash, but Bobby got his knees up. Orlando hit a Death Valley Driver. Ortiz got in and hit a release Northern Lights Suplex on Orlando, then a release German Suplex on Smokes. Donovan hit a chokeslam on Ortiz.

It again looked like Bryce and Bobby were going to come to blows, but VSK superkicked Bobby and got a nearfall. Orlando nailed the Athena-style flying stunner on VSK at 20:00, and suddenly “The World is Not Enough” by Garbage played. “Fancy” Ryan Clancy emerged! He just returned from a several-month stint in Japan last week! (He wrestled over the weekend in West Coast Pro.) He got on the apron and wanted a tag! Clancy tagged in and hit punches on all the heels. Clancy hit his picture-perfect dropkick and pinned VSK! A fun finish and a big surprise.

Ryan Clancy, Bobby Orlando, Aaron Ortiz, and Anthony Vecchio defeated Vinny Scalice, Bryce Donovan, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes at 21:50.

* The heels left and headed to the back. Orlando offered a handshake to Clancy. Crockett reminded us that Orlando cost Clancy to lose the title. Clancy got on the mic and said he didn’t forget what Bobby did to him. The crowd chanted, “let it go!” FUNNY. Clancy said he didn’t get in the match for Bobby… he did it for himself. Clancy left. Orlando looked downtrodden, perhaps still remorseful, for what happened months ago.

6. Love, Doug vs. Oxx Adams vs. Ichiban vs. Dustin Waller vs. It’s Gal vs. Bear Bronson in an Open Door War match. Again, this is a tables match but with doors… wrestlers are eliminated when someone puts them through a table. (If you put yourself through a table accidentally, you are not eliminated!) The winner gets an “Opportunity Knocks” contract. Crockett ran through the four or five past winners of this match; none of the prior winners are in this match, so we’ll have a first-time winner here. They took turns all playing to the crowd, with Crockett and BRG noting how LOUD it was in this building. We got the bell and the four smaller guys rolled to the floor, leaving the 7-footer Oxx to square off with Bronson! They hit some shoulder blocks with neither man going down. “This room is shaking!” Crockett said.

Oxx tried a chokeslam, but Bear broke the hold and hit some chops. Gal jumped in the ring and clotheslined Bear, and he got some boos. Doug threw his rose petals at Oxx, so Oxx chased Doug out of the ring, onto the floor, and to the back at 3:00. Ichiban and Waller, who have been feuding for months, jumped in the ring and traded punches. Ichiban hit a stunner, then a Canadian Destroyer! He got the first door from under the ring. Gal hit an enzuigiri on Bear. Gal fired back with a German Suplex at 5:30. Anthony Greene came to ringside and distracted Gal! Bear picked up Gal and hit a Bulldog Powerslam through a door at 6:01, so Gal is out.

Waller hit a springboard clothesline on Ichiban, and he choked Ichiban in the ropes. Waller mockingly did Ichiban’s “One!” punches. Ichiban hti a handspring-back-elbow into the corner on Waller. Ichiban hit an Arabian Press to the floor at 9:30! Ichiban slid a new door into the ring. Waller hit a low blow uppercut and hit a rolling Death Valley Driver through the door to eliminate Ichiban at 10:19. So, it’s just Waller and Bronson (as Oxx and Doug are somewhere in the back!) Dustin tried some chops that didn’t affect Bear at all. Because these are PG shows, the crowd chanted “You effed up!” then “Bear’s gonna kill you!” Bear nailed the Choke Bomb, and he got a door.

Bronson shoved several chairs into the ring, too, as Crockett reminded us that these aren’t the final two guys. Bronson set up a door bridge, and he set up for a Gorilla Press, but Waller tried to fight free, and he eventually hit a Poison Rana at 16:00. Doug returned! Doug hit the Sliced Bread from the corner on Waller, through the door bridge, to eliminate Waller at 16:49. Oxx returned! Doug dove through the ropes onto Oxx, but it barely affected the massive Adams. Oxx slammed Doug back-first against the ring post. In the ring, Oxx set up another door in the corner.

Doug hit some basement dropkicks on Oxx’s knee. Adams put Doug on his shoulders and tossed him through the door at 20:00 even, so we’re down to two! The crowd immediately chanted “Bear! Bear!” They traded forearm strikes, with Oxx dropping Bear. Bronson tried some clotheslines. Oxx hit a uranage at 22:30, and he got another door and set up a bridge in the ring. Oxx tried for a chokeslam, but Bear fought free. Bronson got the big man on his shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver through the board bridge for the win!

Bear Bronson defeated Oxx Adams, Ichiban, Love Doug, Dustin Waller, and It’s Gal to win Open Door War at 25:15.

Final Thoughts: What a marquee lineup, what a big show, and it delivered in front of their biggest crowd here yet. Just a lot of top-notch wrestlers here — including six WWE ID prospects (Gal, Donovan, Smokes, Baylor, Drake, Mathers) and many others who easily could have gotten a contract. Greene was in NXT. VSK and Bear Bronson were in AEW, Jaz has appeared in TNA as a Full Blooded Italian, and Crawford and Love, Doug have been on MLW TV. Throw in the big return of Ryan Clancy, and this was a noteworthy show, too.