1/11 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a ladder match for the AEW Trios Titles, Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page, Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Hook vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 172)

Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum

Aired live January 11, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. The broadcast team was Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz, and Justin Roberts was back as the ring announcer… Jon Moxley made his entrance through the crowd and then Hangman Page made a quick entrance…

1. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley. Excalibur said it was the first time in 85 days that Page had wrestled in an AEW ring. Page and Moxley immediately traded punches. Page ducked an early lariat and then traded chops with Moxley.

A short time later, Moxley put Page on the ropes and bit his back before superplexing him from the middle rope. Moxley performed a pair of German suplexes. Page came back with a suplex of his own. Page set up on the apron for his finisher, but Moxley shoved him to ringside and then followed him to the floor.

Moxley ran Page into the barricade and tried to toss him into the ring. Page stopped on the apron, turned around, and blasted Moxley with a lariat. Back inside the ring, Moxley dropped Page with a lariat and covered him for a near fall heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Powell’s POV: The ringside area has been updated with signage similar to the new look stage. I’m not sure if it wasn’t ready for the debut last week or if they just decided to make additional changes, but I like that they freshened up the overall look rather than just the stage area.

Page performed a fallaway slam, but Moxley got back to his feet first. Page kipped up and then clotheslined Moxley in the corner. Moments later, Page threw a wicked lariat at Moxley, who ended up on the apron. Page booted Moxley to the floor and then performed a top rope moonsault onto him.

Once Moxley was back inside the ring, Page went for his Buckshot Lariat finisher, but Moxley stuffed it with a kick and then hit the Death Rider for a near fall. Moxley threw elbows to the side of Page’s head while the crowd chanted “this is awesome.”

Moxley put Page down with a piledriver and went for a cover, but Page kicked out at one. A “Cowboy Shit” chant broke out. Moxley flipped off the crowd. Page stuffed a kick and set up for a Deadeye, but Moxley slipped out of it and applied a sleeper hold. Page escaped and hit the Deadeye, but Moxley got right up and put Page down with a Stomp. Both men stayed down while the broadcast team labeled Moxley popping right up to him being on autopilot.

Page and Moxley traded forearms. Moxley grabbed Page’s arms and then headbutted him a few times. Page dropped to the mat, but then headbutted Moxley once he stood up. Page and Moxley traded open hand strikes. Page put Moxley down with a lariat and then hit him with a Buckshot Lariat and pinned him…

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley in 14:15.

Afterward, Moxley struggled to get up. Referee Paul Turner and trainer Doc Sampson checked on Moxley while Page watched from ringside and then headed to the back… [C]

Powell’s POV: A pay-per-view caliber match from Page and Moxley. I’m not a big fan of wrestlers no-selling of big moves, but I enjoyed the hell out of this match aside from those moments. And to be fair, Moxley did sell the Deadeye, only on delay. This was a great way to open the show and looking at the lineup, there are two matches with the potential to top it. By the way, Jake Barnett and I swapped coverage this week so that I can cover Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Friday. Jake will be covering WWE Smackdown the same night and then he should be back on Dynamite coverage next week.

Excalibur and Taz spoke about Moxley being walked to the back by the trainer. Taz said Moxley took a lot of shots to the head and he said he hopes that Moxley is okay…

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and said he takes no pleasure in welcoming the next guest. Adam Cole made his surprise return to a great crowd reaction. Schiavone left the ring. The crowd chanted “welcome back.” Cole asked who was ready for story time. He said people have no idea how badly he’s wanted to say that line.

Cole said he had good news and bad news. He said that after everything that’s happened over the last few months, he has a new appreciation for pro wrestling and his life. He spoke about missing the fans and how he missed being at the shows. Cole said he had a shoulder that was torn to shreds and he suffered two back-to-back head injuries.

Cole said he was visiting doctors multiple times each week. He spoke about having dizzy spells and said he would vomit if he was in a car for more than 15 minutes. He called getting up in the middle of the night and pacing back and forth. He said Britt Baker would wake up and ask him what was wrong. Cole said he told her with a tear in his eye that he didn’t know what was happening to him.

Cole said the fans didn’t know what was happening and yet they were there for him. He recalled reading positive messages from the fans. Cole said pro wrestling is a give and take situation. Cole said the wrestlers give everything they have in the ring and in return the fans give them appreciation. Cole said he’s given the fans nothing for six months and yet they were still there for him. Cole thanked the fans, who then chanted his name.

Cole said it was time for the bad news. “The thing is the bad news is not for me,” Cole said. “The bad news is for the AEW locker room because Adam Cole is back. I’m not going anywhere. My career was over. I thought for sure I was finished. Instead, I stand before you today saying no way, I ain’t done yet.”

Cole said he’s been one of the best wrestlers for fifteen years and he won’t stop until he’s the very best. Cole said he hasn’t scratched the surface of what he’s capable of in AEW. Cole told the fans to remember this day because it’s the day that the new Adam Cole was born. Cole promised that one day, no matter how long it takes, he will be at the top of the mountain in AEW…

Powell’s POV: A great moment. Cole delivered a terrific speech (was it really a promo?) and it’s so good to know that he’s healthy again and able to continue his career. Here’s hoping the plan is to keep him babyface. The crowds typically cheered him as a heel anyway and there’s plenty they can get out of his comeback story.

“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens delivered a backstage promo while Billy Gunn stood by. Caster said that on Friday, they will be among some of the biggest names in showbiz history. He listed Roseanne Barr, Alec Baldwin, and Donald Trump. Anthony Bowens cut him off and announced that they had been chosen to have their stars placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame…

2. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Hook vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty (w/Stokely Hathaway). The entrances for both teams were televised. Perry went for an early dive on Bill, who stuffed it and held him up for a chokeslam until Hook broke it up with a sliding kick. Bill knocked Perry off the apron and then Moriarty hit him with a flying knee heading into a PIP break. [C]

During the break, Bill worked over Perry in front of actor Ken Jeong, who was in the front row. Hook performed an impressive t-bone suplex on Bill, which got a big rise out of the crowd. Moriarty rolled up Perry and held the tights, but Perry reversed it and got a two count. Perry applied the Snare Trap and got the submission win…

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Hook beat Big Bill and Lee Moriarty in 7:40.

Powell’s POV: A fun match that peaked with the impressive Hook suplex. I’m surprised they had Dr. Ken’s moment occur during the PIP break. Then again, he is a judge on “The Masked Singer” so perhaps they’ll have him do something with former show competitor Chris Jericho.

Renee Paquette interviewed Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, and actor Paul Walter Hauser. Hauser said he’s a big AEW fan and said he brought hardware (inside a case) from the Golden Globes, but he would wait to show it off on Rampage. Hauser asked Cassidy if everything was cool with Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, who walked onto the set. They all agreed they are good and then did a group hand thing…

Excalibur hyped upcoming segments heading into a break… [C] Paquette stood outside The Elite’s locker room and said the Forum hadn’t played host to a game seven since 1988 when the Lakers faced the Pistons. Excalibur hyped the AEW Trios Title match as the show’s main event…

Konosuke Takeshita made his entrance for his match against Bryan Danielson. MJF made his entrance and headed to the ring while dressed in a suit with the AEW World Championship belt around his waist. MJF received a loud mixed reaction with some fans chanting his name. MJF said he knew the fans in LA are not very bright, but “Daddy is holding a microphone, okay.”

MJF started by saying Konnichiwa to Takeshita, then asked if his name is “Take A Shita.” MJF told him to try not to take one in his pants because he needed him to win the match. MJF asked if he understood what he was saying. Takeshita spoke in Japanese. “Wow, and I thought Danielson was a bad public speaker,” MJF said.

MJF told Takeshita that “around here, we speak American.” Takeshita translated his line from earlier as “kiss my ass.” Referee Aubrey Edwards had to get between MJF and Takeshita. MJF had Edwards take Takeshita to ringside and then delivered a promo. He said some fans don’t think he can go an hour. He told those fans to ask their mother, sister, and girlfriend just how long he can last.

MJF said he’s the real iron man of pro wrestling because he all about “pinning shoulders on mats and banging rats.” MJF asked if he offended the fans. He asked if they really like Bryan Danielson. MJF said it made sense because they are irrelevant just like Danielson.

MJF said there were celebrities in the house. He pointed out Ken Jeong, who gave him a mean face. MJF recalled Jeong’s role in “The Hangover” and noted that it came out twenty years earlier. He also brought up his “Dr. Ken” show on ABC and then acted like he just remembered it was cancelled.

MJF pointed out Freddie Prinze Jr. in the crowd and said he remembers him best for playing a supporting role to a CGI talking dog. “You ain’t noting but a Scooby Dooby Douchebag,” MJF said. MJF said there won’t be a one-hour iron man match because Danielson would let the fans down. MJF set up his closing line, but Danielson made his entrance and MJF ran to the stage and then headed to the back…

Powell’s POV: A fun promo from MJF. He roasted the celebrities, but he was an all out heel while he dealt with Takeshita and Danielson. I like that the story is that MJF wants nothing to do with the iron man match.

3. Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita. Both men traded offense during the first couple minutes of the match and then traded forearm strikes and chops.

[Hour Two] Danielson invited Takeshita to bring it. Takeshita ran the ropes and put Danielson down with a diving clothesline. Danielson put Takeshita down with a running elbow strike. Danielson had some blood on his left shoulder as he and Takeshita traded chops heading into a PIP break. [C]