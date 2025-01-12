GCW “Thank Me Later 2025” results (1/11): Vetter’s review of Violence Is Forever vs. Mance Warner and Effy for the GCW Tag Team Titles, Zachary Wentz vs. Myron Reed, Joey Janela vs. Rhyno

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Thank Me Later 2025”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

January 11, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio at Valley Dale Ballroom

I’ve always liked this ballroom; it’s a two-level venue so it has a nice high ceiling. Lighting is good and this is a big crowd of maybe 350. Nick Maniwa, Rob Sanderson and Emil Jay provide commentary.

* The show opened with highlights from Friday’s show in Rochester, N.Y.

1. Griffin McCoy vs. Geoffrey John vs. Facade vs. Matt Diesel vs. Terry Yaki vs. Tre Lemar in a scramble. I’ve noted before that Yaki looks completely unrecognizable now that he’s cut off his hair. McCoy is the only GCW regular here, but everyone else seems to pop up when GCW goes to here or Atlanta. Everyone began beating up McCoy, who’s the only heel in the match. Diesel and Yaki traded kicks. Tre hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block on John. McCoy hit a Helluva Kick at 3:30. John hit a top-rope flying stunner on Diesel for a nearfall. John hit a flip dive to the floor. Diesel hit a top rope dive onto everyone at 5:30.

Yaki hit an Asai Moonsault onto everyone. In the ring, Yaki hit a springboard dropkick on Lemar. Facade hit a springboard dropkick, too. Facade hit a Lionsault Press on McCoy, but then he slipped and fell on the ropes. ONE fan tried a “you f—ed up” chant, and Maniwa immediately said “we don’t do that chant.” Facade recovered and still hit his dive to the floor. However, McCoy hit a springboard spin kick back in the ring and pinned Facade. What I look for in a scramble — a high-energy mat with lots of dives to get the crowd rolling. Not surprising that the lone guy who is a regular on the roster won the match.

Griffin McCoy defeated Geoffrey John, Facade, Matt Diesel, Terry Yaki and Tre Lemar at 8:17.

2. “Gahbage Daddies” Cole Radrick and Alec Price vs. “To Infinity and Beyond” Cheech and Colin Delaney. Cheech and Delaney had a really good match on Friday. The bell rang, but then Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini came and joined the announce booth; they were not dressed to wrestle. Price and Cheech opened. Cole entered and hit a huracanrana on Delaney at 3:30. Delaney hit a dive through the ropes on Radrick. TIaB worked over Price in their corner. Price hit a pop-up dropkick at 8:00, and he tagged in Cole. Radrick hit a tornado DDT, and he slammed Delaney onto Cheech and got a nearfall.

Price hit a Rebound Lariat, then an impressive Swanton Bomb for a nearfall, but Delaney made the save. TIaB hit a double stunner move, and they began to work over Radrick. Radrick hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex; Garrini compared it to Kurt Angle. Price hit his springboard Blockbuster on Delaney, then they hit the Gahbage Disposal (Price hitting a doublestomp on Delaney, who was on Cole’s shoulders) for the pin. Good action. Violence is Forever yelled at them, but no punches were thrown.

Alec Price and Cole Radrick defeated Colin Delaney and Cheech at 12:03.

3. Marcus Mathers vs. Allie Katch in an intergender match. WWE ID prospect is replacing the ill WWE ID prospect Zayda Steel. Katch attacked from behind. Mathers hit a bodyslam; he’s back in his Phillies-inspired gear. She hit a neckbreaker out of the ropes, and she choked Marcus in the ropes. She hit a rolling cannonball at 3:00. Mathers hit a chop, but she hit some blows to his back and kept him grounded. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block; Maniwa and Jay talked about Mathers’ unrelenting schedule and he might be worn down, as he has tape on his back. Mathers hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 5:30. She got a rollup and grabbed the ropes, but ref Dan Perch saw it and stopped counting.

She kept Marcus grounded, stomping on him. I just don’t find her believable at all against bigger, stronger men. She set up for a piledriver at 8:00 but he blocked it. He hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall. On the apron, he hit a running penalty kick, but he sold pain in his neck. (This is why intergender matches fail — she’s a heel and he’s a babyface, but the crowd always boos the man in intergender action.) She hit a DDT onto the thin padding at ringside at 10:30; she got a nearfall in the ring. She put a metal folding chair around his neck; she went to stomp on it, but Marcus moved. He hit a spin kick. She hit him in the back with a chair, then she nailed the piledriver, then a second one. Allie pulled him up at a two-count at 12:30. She then hit a third piledriver, this one onto a folded chair, for the pin.

Allie Katch defeated Marcus Mathers at 13:06.

4. Myron Reed vs. Zachary Wentz. Well, Reed is a member of the Rascalz, although not in TNA; these two were both in action on Thursday in nearby Dayton, Ohio. Maniwa noted that Reed has turned heel in Wrestling Revolver; they usually don’t acknowledge that promotion or its storylines! The commentators said they’ve only faced each other twice in singles matches before. Reed rejected a handshake request. They worked over each other’s left arm early on. Wentz hit a stunner and was in charge. Reed nailed a rope-assisted Flatliner for a nearfall at 4:30. Wentz hit a German Suplex and a running knee in the corner, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall.

Reed hit a suplex slam for a nearfall. Wentz applied a rear-naked choke on the mat, but Reed flipped over and got a nearfall at 7:30. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head and were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Wentz hit a stunner but Reed rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Wentz slammed Reed on the ring apron. They got back into the ring, where Myron got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the clean pin. Really good but ended too quickly.

Myron Reed defeated Zack Wentz at 10:16.

5. Gringo Loco and Super Crazy vs. “The Rejects” John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley. Super Crazy missed a flight so he wasn’t on Friday’s show. This is a first-time teaming for Loco & Crazy! The Rejects attacked from behind and were booed, and they all immediately went to the floor, so we had a split-screen with Crazy fighting Bentley while Loco fought Murdoch. In the ring, Loco gave Murdoch a backbody drop at 2:30. Emil noted that Loco and Crazy are on opposite sides of a six-man tag on Jan. 19 at Hammerstein. Loco hit a split-legged moonsault on Bentley. Loco got shoved into Crazy! The heels began working over Loco. Loco tossed Murdoch through a door in the corner at 6:00, but he couldn’t tag out.

Reed got some doors and chairs. Loco hit a handspring-back-double elbow at 8:30. He finally tagged in Super Crazy, who hit some clotheslines and back elbows. He hit twisting elbow drops on each heel. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on everyone at 10:30. In the ring, he tied up Murdoch in a surfboard. The Rejects hit a Magic Killer for a nearfall. Super Crazy threw a chair, then he traded forearm strikes with Bentley. Reed set up a door bridge. However, Loco hit a moonsault onto Reed on the door bridge for the pin. Decent brawl.

Gringo Loco and Super Crazy defeated Reed Bentley and John Wayne Murdoch at 15:42.

6. Gary Jay vs. Isaiah Broner. I always say Jay is the redheaded version of Brodie Lee, and he is replacing 1 Called Manders, who had travel issues after competing in San Francisco on Friday (the same issues that made Daniel Garcia nearly miss AEW.) Jay dove through the ropes onto Broner as Isaiah approached the ring. They brawled at ringside, and Broner tossed him onto the hard (NOT metal folding) chairs at ringside at 2:00. In the ring, Broner (think Ahmed Johnson) hit some jab punches to the gut, then a hard uranage, then a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 4:00. They traded forearm strikes and LOUD chops. Broner nailed a decapitating clothesline and got the pin. This was a solid fight that went the right length; they didn’t need to go longer than this.

Isaiah Broner defeated Gary Jay at 6:35.

7. Rhyno vs. Joey Janela. Again, GCW is spelling it “Rhyno” in ads and graphics. Another first-time-ever meeting; Janela is facing Masato Tanaka next week so it makes sense he’s taking on a different ECW legend here. The crowd chanted “Gore!” before the bell. They tied up and Rhyno shoved him to the mat. Joey hit a dive through the ropes at 1:30. Rhyno slammed Janela onto the ring apron. They continued to fight on the floor, where Rhyno hit a suplex at 3:00. In the ring, Janela hit a stunner for a nearfall. He slammed Rhyno onto a pile of folding chairs in the ring. Janela hit a Swanton Bomb. Rhyno powerbombed Joey onto four open chairs for a believable nearfall at 8:00.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rhyno hit a suplex, then he hit a Gore to send Joey crashing through a board in the corner. Joey rolled to the floor. Rhyno left the ring and got another board. Joey sidestepped a Gore attempt, and Rhyno crashed through the board in the corner. Joey hit three superkicks and a rolling elbow, then a top-rope doublestomp onto a chair over Rhyno’s chest and scored the pin! A mild upset; Rhyno doesn’t lose many indy matches! Janela got on the mic and said “that is the ECW Rhyno I grew up watching.” The crowd chanted, “Thank you, Rhyno!” Rhyno took the mic and told Janela to go kick ass in the Hammerstein Ballroom and get his hand raised.

Joey Janela defeated Rhyno at 12:21.

* Matt Cardona (w/Jimmy Lloyd) came to the ring, and he has an open challenge! He got on the mic, proclaimed himself the Death Match King, and was loudly booed. He noted all the top stars who have come to GCW in recent years “because I made GCW the place to be.” (He’s not wrong!) He doesn’t care who shows up to face him in New York, he’s going to win. (I think he called the fans “fag marks.” Did he really say that? I rewound and heard it again. That language got Chris Hamrick essentially banned from indy wrestling!) Out came the bald Aaron Williams, a guy I’ve seen a few times in the St. Louis area indies; I presume he traveled here with Gary Jay.

8. Matt Cardona vs. Aaron Williams. Aaron got a nearfall just seconds in. Matt offered a handshake, which Williams accepted. Williams hit a dive through the ropes onto Cardona on the floor. In the ring, Cardona shoved Williams shoulder-first into the ring post at 2:30. He choked Aaron with a T-shirt. Aaron hit a kick to the side of the head, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Cardona hit the Radio Silence flying leg lariat for the pin. Decent. Matt got on the mic again and said he wants some “real competition” at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Matt Cardona defeated Aaron Williams at 7:24.

9. 2 Tuff Tony, Drew Parker, and Ciclope vs. Jimmy Lloyd and “The Pillars” Malcolm Monroe III and Tommy Vendetta. The Pillars clearly weren’t pleased about having to team with Jimmy. Lloyd and Tony opened. Lloyd hit a Broski Boot on Parker. The Pillars did some team moves on Drew. Parker hit a stunner on Jimmy at 2:30. Ciclope tagged in, still wearing his pink jacket, and he speared Vendetta. Drew and Ciclope hit a Team 3D on Jimmy at 5:00. Tony hit a top-rope flipping axe kick on Jimmy. Jimmy hit a Fame-asser and suddenly everyone was down at 7:30.

Ciclope hit a Canadian Destroyer. Vendetta hit a hard clothesline. MM3 hit a stunner. The Pillars hit their team rolling cannonball in the corner. Drew hit a top-rope flip dive to the floor. Tony hit a Lionsault. He doused his hand in alcohol, set it on fire and punched Vendetta. Ciclope hit a frogsplash, and Parker hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin on Vendetta. I just don’t get setting your fist on fire. But, that match topped expectations, as it didn’t get bloody or gross.

Drew Parker, Ciclope, and 2 Tuff Tony defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Malcolm Monroe III, and Tommy Vendetta at 10:22.

* Emil Jay got in the ring to interview Atticus Cogar, who got a chorus of boos. Atticus said he opted not to be in the hardcore ladder match at Hammerstein Ballroom, because everyone in that match hates him and they would gang up on him. He said he “owns” Megan Bayne. Megan stormed to the ring, dressed to wrestle. He handed her flowers; she hit him. She beat up some guys in the ring. Cogar pulled out a Taser and used it on her, then he nailed a Brain Hemorrhage (Snapmare Driver.) He put on her headdress and celebrated. I don’t like hardcore man-on-woman violence and this crossed into an uncomfortable segment for me.

10. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominc Garrini vs. Effy and Mance Warner for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Obviously, Effy and Warner are at each other’s throat, so no one expects them to get along at all here. Allie Katch joined commentary. Mance got on the mic, and he said the only way he’s teaming with Effy is if the belts are on the line. (I always thought this was a title match, since it was announced.) Either way, ViF agreed. Mance hit Effy before he began battling Ku. Ku hit a stiff kick to Effy’s spine. The Gahbage Daddies ran into the ring and attacked Ku and Garrini. Alec Price said he wants to turn this into a six-man tag match. (So, Mance is with ViF?) All six brawled. I didn’t restart my stopwatch but we’re about 5:30 in.

As it settled down in the ring, yes, Mance was now with ViF as they worked over Alec in their corner. Effy got a hot tag at 9:00 and hit a double Blockbuster. Ku hit a hard knee strike on Effy. Mance hit a running knee on Effy. Price hit the Surprise Kick on Mance. Effy hit the second-rope flying leg lariat and pinned Mance Warner! That’s a surprise, as the entire match was shockingly short. Effy speared Mance. Allie Katch left commentary and she jumped in the ring and attacked Effy. She hit a piledriver onto the title belt, and she posed with the belt as the show came to a close.

Effy, Alec Price, and Cole Radrick defeated Kevin Ku, Dominic Garrini, and Mance Warner at 10:20.

Final Thoughts: The main event was chaotic, and did it’s goal — reminded us of the top two matches at the Hammerstein Ballroom show on Jan. 19. I didn’t mind that it was a ‘bait-and-switch’ on the promised match, as no one expected Effy and Mance to wind up as tag champs. While I’m definitely not sold on the Mance-Effy-Allie dynamic, Brett Lauderdale has done what he can to promote the feud. I’ll go with Wentz-Myron for best match, even though it was cut short before it could move into the ‘great match’ territory. I’ll go with Gahbage Daddies vs. Cheech/Delaney for second and an entertaining Janela-Rhyno match for third.