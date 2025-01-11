AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron in a non-title match
-ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood in a non-title match
-Cope vs. Big Bill
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Athens, Georgia at Akins Ford Arena. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment