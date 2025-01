CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted the following message on his Instagram page.

Powell’s POV: Footage of The Rock has been featured in advertising videos for Monday’s Raw on Netflix premiere, but the company has not officially advertised him. Will Rock somehow leave the show with the Ula Fala that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will fight for in the Tribal Combat match?