WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Konnan, Jacqueline Moore, Tony Halme, Jim Powers, Derrick Dukes, Reno, Harley Cameron, Chris Kanyon, La Parka II

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome. The show will stream live on Netflix for the first time starting at 7CT/8ET. The loaded show includes CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Konnan (Charles Ashenoff) is 61 today.

-Jackie Moore is 61 today.

-The late Tony Halme was born on January 6, 1963. Borga, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.

-Jim Powers (James Manley) turned 67 on Saturday.

-Derrick Dukes turned 61 on Saturday.

-Reno (Richard Cornell) turned 57 on Saturday.

-Harley Cameron (Danielle Vidot) turned 31 on Saturday.

-The late Chris Kanyon (Christopher Klucsarits) was born on January 4, 1970. He took his own life following a long battle with bipolar disorder on April 2, 2010.

-The late La Parka II (Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza) was born on January 4, 1966. He died on January 11, 2020 due to injuries suffered in the ring.