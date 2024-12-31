WWE Raw on Netflix premiere lineup: The latest card for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches are advertised for Monday’s Raw on Netflix.

-Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match for the Ula Fala

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match for the Women’s World Championship

-CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

-John Cena’s farewell run begins

-Travis Scott performs the new Raw theme song

Powell’s POV: Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will return to Raw starting with this episode. Raw will be live from Inglewood, California at the Intuit Dome. There will also be a post show on Netflix and the WWE YouTube page hosted by Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett, and Big E. The following week’s Raw will include Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix on Monday starting at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).