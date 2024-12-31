NXT TV preview: Tonight’s New Year’s Eve edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events were taped for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.
-2024 awards
-Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan
-Ethan Page vs. Cederic Alexander
-Gigi Dolin and Shotzi vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter
-Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame
-Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe vs. Andre Chase, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger
