NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV grade, Ryan Sakoda, Matt Cross, Danny Burch

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show was taped December 19 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the final push for next week’s New Year’s Evil episode. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We did not have a live review of NXT due to the show airing on Christmas Eve. As such, we did not have a post show reader poll. I gave NXT a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ryan Sakoda is 50.

-Matt Cross (Matt Capiccioni) is 45. He also worked as Son of Havoc in Lucha Underground.

-Danny Burch (Martin Stone) is 44.