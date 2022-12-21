What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the show headlined by New Day vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen for the NXT Tag Team Titles

December 21, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 705,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 666,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 21st in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.17 rating. The December 21, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 591,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating for the NXT WarGames fallout show.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.