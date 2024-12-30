What's happening...

WWE Smackdown rating: The final edition of 2024

December 30, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.436 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.326 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the prior episode’s 0.37 rating. One year earlier, the December 29, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.355 million viewers and a 0.28 rating for a “best of 2023” edition.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.