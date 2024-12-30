WWE Smackdown rating: The final edition of 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.436 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.326 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the prior episode’s 0.37 rating. One year earlier, the December 29, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.355 million viewers and a 0.28 rating for a “best of 2023” edition.