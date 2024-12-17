NXT TV results (12/17): Moore’s review of Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship, Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang for the NXT Tag Titles, Oba Femi vs. Axiom

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Lowell, Massachusetts at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Aired live December 17, 2024 on The CW

[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer. Separate shots of Trick Williams, Ethan Page, and Je’von Evans were shown all around Boston. Ethan Page was also shown looking disheveled. The show then cut to an intro video to introduce the venue of this week’s show.

Classic clips of WWE in the venue were shown, like past NXT shows or Shawn Michaels losing his smile. Hype for Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thrope was also included…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Vic reminded viewers that Axiom will be doing double duty ont his week’s episode…

1. Oba Femi vs. Axiom (w/Nathan Frazer). Oba used his power to pressure and toss Axiom around the ring. Axiom fired up Oba with some dodges and stiff chops to the chest. Oba came back with a Judo takedown. Axiom tried to pull the top rope down but Oba saw it coming. Axiom went for a Lionsault, but Oba clubbed him in the back to send him to ringside.[c]

Back from break, Vic Joseph pointed out that Oba left a hand print on the back of Axiom. Oba was dominating with his power and clubbing blows. Axiom fended off Oba and got him to his knees with a Missile Dropkick. Axiom worked at Oba’s base with low kicks, but Oba turned Axiom inside-out with a clothesline for a nearfall. Oba worked on Axiom with methodical and powerful strikes.

Axiom went for a Triangle, but Oba deadlifted Axiom into the corner and hit him with rapid overhead blows. Oba no-sold a few of Axiom’s strikes and floored him with power strikes. Axiom rallied with nearfalls. Both men soaked in cheers while recovering. Axiom did a kip up after a Missile Dropkick. Oba reversed a Golden Ratio into a Boulder Toss. Oba hit Axiom with the Pop Up Power Bomb for the win.

Oba Femi defeated Axiom via pinfall in 10:20.

Vic Joseph plugged Oba Femi going after the NXT title in Los Angeles at the New Years Evil show…

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Eddy Thrope about what he has to say about himself for his trickery last week. He bragged about fooling everyone. He said if someone else did what he did they’d be praised as a genus, but everyone calls him a cheater. NXT GM Ava confronted and berated Eddy Thorpe about what he did last week and said she can’t do anything due to the contract being signed. Eddy said Ava can call him whatever she wants, but after tonight, she’ll have to call him NXT Champion…

Sol Ruca and Zaria made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good power vs. speed match with Axiom also adding his little bit of stiff strikes to the mix. It felt like Axiom was the architect of this match and it made Oba look really good. Axiom had no chance due to Oba being the Iron Survivor number one contender, but those nearfalls by the end were still fun and Axiom looks strong in defeat.

The Raw on Netflix teaser featuring Triple H aired…

“Over the weekend” at the Performance Center, Karmen Petrovic was asking Dion Lennox for some life advise. Dion said that he thinks that Ashante the Adonis was really looking out for her during her last match with Nikkita. Petrovic said she tends to crash out, but she thinks Dion is right and that she needs to apologize. Dion and Karmen shared a platonic hug. Ashante walked in and got the wrong idea. Ashante said he cut Nikkita off, but he’s going to text her now that Petrovic betrayed him. Ashante walked off…

John’s Thoughts: Yeah, it’s cheesy soap opera stuff, but it’s so simple that I’m getting a kick out of this story. This Ashante and Petrovic love story is a guilty pleasure of mine. Since this is pro wrestling, will this end up in some sort of pro wrestling wedding?

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson made their entrance…

2. Sol Ruca and Zaria vs. “Meta Four” Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Sol body slammed Jakara and rode her like a surfboard. Lash tagged in and gave Sol a elbow drop after she was tripped. Sol hit Lash with a elbow and slingshot Codebreaker. Lash tossed Sol across the ring and asked for Zaria to tag in. Zaria tagged in. Zaria and Lash sized each other up. Both women traded shoulder tackles.

Both women then went for power moves, but ended up at a stalemate due to counters. Lash ended up lifting Zaria for a body slam. Zaria dodged a running splash. Sol tagged in and dumped Lash to ringside. Zaria lifted up Jakara in fireman carry. Sol walked on the carried Jakara like a bridge and hit Lash with a dive. Zaria press slammed Jakara on Lash at ringside for a follow-up.[c]

Lash blocked a Sunset Flip by Sol rolled up Lash for a two count. Lash held Sol in place after Jakara tagged in for some punches. Jakara hit Sol with a Double Underhook Suplex and a flip elbow for a nearfall. Sol broke up a back stretch with a pin attempt. Sol knocked Lash off the apron. Sol rolled up Jakara for a two count. Jakara ducked an enzuigiri. Sol kicked Jakara in the back and tagged in Zaria for the hot tag.

Zaria hit Jakara with a German Suplex and a Spear. Lash broke up the pin. Jakara hit Zaria with a chop block and tagged in Lash. Lash and Zaria struggled to get a suplex until Zaria finally got the suplex. Sol tagged in and hit Lash with a Springboard Splash. Jakara jumped off Sol to break the pin and dropkick Zaria.

Lash took out Sol with a Pump Kick. Lash dumped Zaria to ringside. Jackson caught Zaria with a crossbody at ringside. Lash hit Sol with her Modified Gory Buster slam for the win.

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeated Sol Ruca and Zaria via pinfall in 12:14.

A reaplay aired of last week’s match where Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont were looking salty after their match. Dupont asked Igwe why he was acting disrespectful while Igwe was fired up. Wes Lee cut in and said that maybe Tyson needs to change the way he thinks. Wes praised Igwe for the way he was thinking and fist bumped him…

Jaida Parker and OTM made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Rough at a few points being developmental wrestlers (sans Zaria who is an indie wrestler), but these developmental wrestlers can put on a pretty fun match. Everyone played to their strength. Jakara with the selling. Lash with the power. Zaria with the power. Sol with the crazy moves (like that dive while walking over the body of Jakara). Lash and Jakara might be ready for a callup after their recent trial by fire, being featured on the main roster and PLEs. Meanwhile, the only odd point here is Zaria being miscast as a babyface. Why? They did tease a heel turn against Jordynne Grace, but now she’s just kinda there as a generic babyface monster. Maybe they’re waiting for Grace to wrap up? Who knows, but it’s disappointing after their awesome introduction of her via those post-apocalyptic vignettes.

Vic Joseph plugged the CW board game game shows…

Wren Sinclair made her entrance…

3. Jaida Parker (w/Bronco Nima, Lucien Price) vs. Wren Sinclair (w/Myles Borne, Tavion Heights). Parker set up and hit Wren with her signature draping Banzai Drop early on. Parker got a one count after a Falcon Arrow. Wren turned a Standing Switch into a Full Nelson. Jaida reversed into a Full Nelson of her own, followed by a suplex for a two count. Jaida put Wren in a modified Butterfly Stretch.

Wren got out, but ate some overhead blows. Both women traded right hands. Jaida yelled “Let’s go bitch!”. Wren rallied with right hands and a basement Bulldog. Wren hit Jaida with a Underhook Suplex. All four men faced off and brawled at ringside. NQCC and OTM brawled to the back. Wren rolled up Jaida for a nearfall. Jaida escaped a Guillodine Choke and hit Wren with a back elbow. Jaida hit Wren with Hip-notic for the victory.

Jaida Parker defeated Wren Sinclair via pinfall in 4:32.

Shotzi Blackheart, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley were chatting backstage. They talked about all being outcasts. Tatum talked about Shotzi and Gigi saving her last week and she doesn’t have to play by herself anymore. Gigi said they have to take care of Fatal Influence first. Gigi talked about how she knows that Jacy is at her best with people flanking her. Tatum said just like her dolls, she’ll rip their heads off. Shotzi said “dolls out, balls out”…

Fatal Influence were shown watching the segment from a monitor. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn approached them to trash talk. Isla said she doesn’t see Fatal Influence have any unity. Fyre said she sees turmoil. Fatal Influence walked off…

Nathan Frazer was shown trying to help Axiom recover from his last match in preparation for their title defense…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A basic women’s match to give Jaida a dominant win, build sympathy for Wren, and have the tag teams brawl, yet again. They do need to find a more creative way to build tag team stories rather than just have them randomly show up at random places and brawl. I do like the intrigue in whatever they’re planning with Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont (even though we barely know anything about Dupont other than one’s an athlete and one’s an engineer). Also, good to see Shotzi back from injury. I’ve always been high on her since her indie days (in the same promotion as Eddy Thrope and Cody Rhodes), and truly believe she has the potential to be a top headliner. Hunter always seemed a fan of her so hopefully she can get that push down the road (again, I do wish she tone down her risks).

Vic Joseph plugged the upcoming NXT and Raw shows in Los Angeles/Inglewood, CA…

A highlight package aired which focused on the NXT Women’s Division. The narrator mentioned NXT having the best women’s division in pro wrestling. Paige, the horsewomen, Asuka, Shayna, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, and other past women’s champions were mentioned (damn, didn’t expect to hear shoutouts to the women out of the company). The package then focused on Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia…

[Hour Two] Vic Joseph plugged Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the Women’s Championship at the New Years Evil show…

Gallus made their entrance first. Frazer and Axiom came out next. Frazer was wearing a protective facemask. Axiom stumbled to the ground during his part of the entrance to sell the Oba Femi match from earlier…

4. Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. “Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang (w/Joe Coffey) for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Axiom wanted to start the match, but Frazer told him to tag out and recover. Frazer took down Mark with a armdrag. Wolfgang tagged in. Mark backslid Frazer and Wolfgang followed up with a knee to the face. Luca Crucifino and Stacks were shown watching via picture in picture. Axiom tagged in. Axiom and Frazer cleared both Gallus members from the ring.

Frazer hit Mark with a dive. Axiom hit Joe with a Suicide Dive. Axiom crumpled again to sell the Oba Femi match. Wolfgang gave Axiom a Uranage. Mark gave Frazer a back suplex on the apron heading into break.[c]

Mark and Wolfgang cut the ring in half on the injured Axiom. Axiom had injury tape over his Kinesio Tape to sell the added injuries. Axiom managed to leap into the corner to tag in Frazer who hit Mark with a clothesline and Lionsault Deathdrop. Frazer dumped Wolfgang to ringside. Frazer hit Mark with a standing Shooting Star for a nearfall. Frazer hit Mark with a Slingblade and Frogsplash. Wolfgang broke up Frazer’s pin.

Wolfgang and Mark hit Frazer with their Enzuigiri and Power Slam combo to give Wolfgang a nearfall. Vic noted that Axiom was nowhere to be seen. Wolfgang hit Frazer with a Swanton Bomb. Axiom broke up Wolfgang’s pin with a slingshot dropkick. Axiom hit Mark with a Golden Ratio. Frazer rolled up Wolfgang for a two.

Frazer put Wolfgang in a Sleeper. Axiom accidentally hit Frazer with a Golden Ratio to break the submission. Axiom recovered and hit Mark with a Canadian Destroyer. Frazer hit Wolfgang with a Poisonrana. Wolfgang recovered and took down Frazer with a right hand. Axiom tagged in. Frazer caught Wolfgang at the top rope with a gamengiri. Axiom hit Wolfgang with a Super Spanish Fly. Frazer tagged in. Axiom hit The Coffey Brothers with a top rope Cannonball to ringside. Frazer hit Wolfgang with a Phoenix Splash for the victory.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeated Wolfgang and Mark Coffey via pinfall in 12:02 to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Another teaser graphic aired for the Raw on Netflix debut date…

Je’von Evans was backstage hyping up Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Evans then was psyched up about all his accolades at his young age, like main eventing a PLE, challenging Randy Orton, and meeting X-Pac. A discheveled looking Ethan Page walked through them, ignoring them and looking depressed…[c]