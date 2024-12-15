NXT Level Up results (12/13): O’Connor’s review of Oro Mensah vs. Niko Vance, Wendy Choo vs. Dani Palmer 

Wendy Choo made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Wendy Choo vs. Dani Palmer. Choo took the early advantage before Palmer grabbed a side headlock but Choo would soon regain control. Palmer responded with a flying headscissors but Choo shut down Palmer once more by driving her chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Choo hung Palmer into the tree of woe before hitting a clothesline/splash combo for a near fall. Palmer attempted a sunset flip but Choo would roll through and hit a dropkick. Choo looked to finish but Palmer hit a series of clotheslines to rock Choo. Palmer hit the double knees but was soon caught in Choo’s rear naked choke submission and tapped out.

Wendy Choo defeated Dani Palmer via submission in 5:06.

The commentary team hyped Oro Mensah as in action in this weeks main event coming up after the break…[c]

2. Oro Mensah vs. Niko Vance. Vance powered Mensah down to the mat as the opening bell rang but Mensah soon rocked Vance with a flipping kick and a hurricarana and Vance rolled to ringside. Vance cut off Mensah and drove Mensah’s face into the ring steps before sending Mensah back in the ring to continue the beatdown. Mensah hit a backbreaker and worked on the back of Mensah as the audience attempted to bring Mensah back into the contest but Mensah was quickly cut off by a powerbomb by Vance.

Mensah drove Vance into the corner creating space between the two and Mensah rocked Vance with a springboard moonsault and looked to end the match. Vance hit a clothesline and hung Mensah across the top rope and climbed to the top. Vance had a cut on his forehead as he came off the top rope with the diving headbutt onto Mensah for the victory.

Niko Vance defeated Oro Mensah via pinfall in 6:43.

John’s Ramblings: A nice rebound edition of Level Up after a rather dull show last week. The show breezed by at a tight 20 minutes and is an easy one to recommend as both of the matches showcased this week delivered. I’m always entertained by the antics of Wendy Choo who escaped from the ‘undead realm’ and Niko Vance in the main event looked impressive in the main event and is definitely one to keep an eye on.